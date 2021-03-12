In a recent editorial (“Civil rights bill isn’t the answer to what ails us,” Our View, March 7) you affirm the intent of the proposed law, House Bill 4, to stop injustice, but reject its provision for individuals to sue in state District Court if they believe their civil rights have been violated. This provision, along with the elimination of qualified immunity, you suggest, would open up some local governing bodies to legal settlements that could potentially bankrupt them. Spending money upfront to improve hiring, supervision and training processes, you suggest, are better strategies for protecting civil rights. Certainly, these and similar steps are necessary, but they should not be seen as alternatives to expanding opportunities for individuals to bring lawsuits, but as steps agencies must take to avoid having to pay these potentially bankrupting settlements.
Because taxpayers ultimately will foot the bill for such payments, this risk gives us good reason to elect officials who not only make promises to protect the civil rights of all individuals, but who implement policies and practices that serve this goal. The killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd — just the latest in a much-too-long series of similar deaths — led to widespread calls for reforms to promote racial justice. Qualified immunity has emerged as one of the greatest obstacles to such reform. Failure to revise it would perpetuate a status quo that has too frequently proved ineffective in achieving justice for all.
Jon Young
Santa Fe
The right balance
I appreciate the dedication of my colleagues and their letter to the editor (“Utility affordability bill shouldn’t burden poorest,” March 10). However, as they said, the devil is in the details. The letter fell short of providing a full picture of the merits of House Bill 206, Utility Affordability and Relief Act. This COVID-19 pandemic has exposed our inadequate support system in New Mexico. Too many working families live too close to the edge.
HB 206 provides solutions to high utility bills for low-income families. It provides a full and fair way for those who are behind on utility bills to get back on track on their bills, even when they may still be struggling to pay essential bills. It creates a community grant fund that we hope will receive federal funds on their way here so each community can choose how to address energy efficiency for low-income households. It sets a path for every New Mexican to have essential and affordable household utilities by 2050.
The repayment plan for debt accrued during the utility moratorium is fair and balanced. For every month you fell behind, you get two months to pay it back. If you qualify for federal aid, for every dollar you pay, you get a credit for that dollar to help you get back on your feet without getting your utilities disconnected first. If you don’t pay your part, the credit is removed. Credit given to low-income families first is repaid to the utilities and co-ops by federal assistance in the COVID relief packages and by philanthropy. Co-ops can cap the number of people who get credits at 1 percent of total electricity bills and can use a part of a fee that they pay to the state and apply it to the credits instead. Assessing the remaining credits to other ratepayers comes last.
I’d love to talk to anyone about HB 206 and the benefits it brings. Please contact me at Kristina.Ortez@nmlegis.gov.
Rep. Kristina Ortez
District 42, Taos
No more excuses
With regard to Mayor Alan Webber’s excuses regarding his continuing misstatements, missteps and misdeeds, unfortunately it seems that it is the good citizens of historic and beautiful Santa Fe and the people of New Mexico who have continually been hoodwinked regarding the continuing saga of this entire mess of statues, monuments and ensuing criminally destructive actions brought about by this mayor’s own misdoings.
Was our Don Diego de Vargas really in the “safe and secure” location as was promised? Is it not now the appropriate moment to begin the process of returning Don de Vargas back to that upstanding organization — the Caballeros de Vargas?
Elmer Eugene Maestas
Santa Fe
Too soon
Let’s not forget all who have died during this pandemic, which is not over. The rush to reopen schools even before teachers are fully vaccinated and have not reached the two-week period after vaccination is a mistake. Also, children should be vaccinated before entering a full reopening. Just this past week an elementary student contracted the virus while attending school under the hybrid model. We have reached the fourth and last quarter of the school year working mostly with remote learning. We can wait until August to move to a full reopening.
John St. Peter
Santa Fe
