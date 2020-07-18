As a visiting painter from China, I look with great interest at the plan to close off San Francisco Street to traffic, but it is wrong to expect the merchants to pay for barriers to traffic that pollutes the air for everyone to breathe. I plan to move to Santa Fe to become a part of this vibrantly creative international community.
Old-guard complainers ostensibly concerned about losing their divine right to go cruising downtown are nothing less than a huge step backward in terms of human evolution and striving for better pulmonary health for Santa Feans and tourists as well. Pearl Street Mall in Colorado’s university city is an excellent precedent.
Shundong Yang
Colorado Springs, Colo.
Smell the COVID-19
Hey, fellow New Mexicans, please just wake up and smell the COVID-19 so we can all get on with our lives. It’s not a hoax or conspiracy, and it’s not the flu. It’s real and it’s dangerous, and the only way to contain it is to stop providing viable hosts for it to spread. Stop listening to politically motivated people in Washington or people who sit on the sidelines and snipe with no real accountability. Listen to your elected state and local officials who are motivated by keeping you safe and getting our economy back on track. We can do this. New Mexicans are intelligent, science-savvy, enlightened people. Use your common sense and do what’s right.
Donna Reeves
Santa Fe
Who tossed a puppy?
So, I just got to the puppy you threw out of your driver’s side window on Interstate 25 near Eldorado. I saw him writhing in pain on the side of the road, his legs and tail in absolute jerking movements.
I turned around and went back. I found him. He was dead. I so wanted to save and help him. My only wish is that I could have gotten your license plate number and turned you over to the police for extreme animal cruelty.
Karen Shaw
Santa Fe
A toxic accident
A hole in a pair of protective gloves? In a glove box container? A day before the gloves were scheduled to be replaced? Danger: Plutonium 238 is at least as toxic as weapons-grade plutonium. More so.
After the contamination, an employee washed off in a decontamination room with soap and water. That makes one wonder where all that water goes? This should not have happened at all. This callous accident makes it clear, once again, that New Mexico and the Los Alamos National Laboratory need a full Environmental Impact Statement before transforming from a laboratory to a nuclear pit factory to manufacture between 30 and 80 new, but useless, plutonium pits per year.
Minimally, we need a full Environmental Impact Statement. People here demand that.
Willem Malten
Santa Fe
So long, football
One good outcome of the virus is that we won’t have all the hoopla about sports — football (ugh), football, football, football — and the million-dollar contracts. Perhaps, this would make sense. Since these men are young and strong, they could be working to help rebuild the nation’s old and outdated bridges and highways instead of getting paid to bash their brains on the playing field.
Josina Ortiz
Santa Fe
An election nightmare
I am not looking forward to the upcoming presidential election because of the poor options offered to us. This is the worst choice presented since I started voting in 1968. That year, the candidates were Hubert Humphrey, Richard Nixon and George Wallace. Ugh!
We really need a viable third party that could facilitate compromise and coalitions. This may help to modify our current dysfunctional political state of affairs. Many of us are, to varying degrees, socially liberal, fiscally conservative and opposed to our numerous military adventures overseas.
Let’s find a way out of this mess.
Norm Kaczmarek
Santa Fe
Hiding the facts
It was announced recently that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer will receive hospitalization information about COVID-19. This “information” will be sent to the Department of Health and Human Services and may not be public. This means the number of new hospitalizations and deaths will be vastly underreported. This, in turn, will make citizens feel safer. They will then disregard previously announced safety guidelines, which will lead to even more deaths. In other words, President Donald Trump and the Republicans are trading lives of Americans for votes. November cannot get here fast enough.
Gary W. Rodenz
Santa Fe
An overblown narrative
I’d like to answer Joe Schepps, who claims those resisting masks are “knuckleheads equating and confusing our freedoms as Americans with their responsibility as citizens to protect one another from harm” (“Safely welcoming cautious visitors,” July 7).
Resistance to masks has nothing to do with rights and freedom. We see the entire mainstream narrative as overblown, fanned by media that never lets an opportunity to declare a crisis go to waste. We believe the governor’s mask and quarantine orders are motivated by politics, not genuine public health concern. For good reason, we think the number of deaths and the number of positive cases are both wildly exaggerated. We have no respect for Dr. Anthony Fauci or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even if the coronavirus is a real threat, the mainstream narrative overestimates our capacity to limit or contain it. To some extent, the virus, like death and taxes, is an inevitable fact of life.
Jay Herrera
Santa Fe
Trinity memories
Reading about the first atomic bomb test refreshed in my mind the stories passed down to me from my mother and grandparents of that event. The family lived on the southwest edge of Socorro. My mother’s starkest recollection was of reading in bed and being knocked out of her bed onto the floor.
My grandfather, Thomas Ewing Dabney, was the owner-editor-publisher of the Socorro Chieftain. Along with my mother and her sister, they printed one page at a time on a hand-crank press. Being a weekly paper, it would be some days before he published an article about the bizarre phenomenon that everyone in the area had experienced. It did not take long, however, for the G-men to show up at the newspaper office and to ask (the government used to present themselves as more polite then) my grandfather not to pursue the story any further as it was a matter of national security. Politeness aside, my grandfather knew there was an underlying threat in the visit. He chose to put the paper up for sale to enter state politics. The last time I visited the paper, the archive copy of all of the 1945 issues was missing. The current owner did not know where it might be found.
Cancer took my grandparents and my mother, but it would be hard to prove any direct link with the radiation from “The Gadget.” But I often wonder.
Phillip T. Kehoe
Santa Fe
Responsibility plus ‘free’
This administration has spawned an environment that illustrates, with stunning clarity, how little our current citizenry understands democracy. “Free” does not mean doing anything you want, whenever you want, consequences to anyone else be damned — that’s a child’s definition of free. It’s clear that civics classes must become mandatory for any and all high school graduation, focusing on how a democracy works, how all votes count (countless elections decided by a handful of votes), and the responsibilities we have to our country and fellow citizens in this “free” society.
J. Taub
Santa Fe
Good job, Taos!
I was in Taos on Tuesday and was amazed at the good job they’re doing with COVID-19 prevention. There were signs (some billboard size) everywhere I looked, and every shop had a (city-produced) poster out front, reminding people that masks are the law. Most also specified a maximum number of people who were allowed inside at one time. In the whole time I was there, I saw only one person without a mask, except for people eating in outdoor cafes. Why isn’t Santa Fe doing more of this?
Sarah Deats
Santa Fe
Taking a stand
I applaud Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez for taking a stand on behalf of all New Mexico residents and the First Amendment against the so-called civil guard that I believe brought Albuquerque alarmingly close to a mass shooting at the Juan de Oñate protest June 15. Members of this guard are anything but civil. The DA’s complaint filed against them highlights what common sense tells most of us — that vigilantism has no place on our streets, especially when strapped with weapons of war at a gathering where families with children are present and racial tensions are at play. We now have 50-plus new survivors of gun violence in our state, one who is gratefully recovering from his gunshot wounds.
As a member of the Albuquerque public art board and the state’s gun violence prevention movement, I know two things well: Statues are replaceable but human beings are not. The very presence of open-carry dehumanizes those present, escalates tensions and makes it more likely that an event like this results in a shooting. The risk of more of this trauma on our streets is very real until this case is litigated, and our state and local leaders should continue to condemn it.
Emilie De Angelis
Albuquerque
