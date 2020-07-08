I am writing in support of Lawrence Fodor's My View ("The Bicentennial Pool is ready to open — now," July 5) addressing the opening of the Bicentennial Pool. As a childhood competitive swimmer, I feel strongly that swimming enhances health by strengthening and stretching the body, enhancing and regulating breathing (essential with the novel coronavirus) and reducing stress. Plus, it is an aerobic activity of great value.
When nonvigorous walking and dog walking seem to be considered "exercise" right now and it appears that most Santa Feans do NOT wear masks outside or even social distance in parks, opening the Bicentennial Pool does not seem hazardous, especially since chlorine in the water kills viruses, pool participation is limited to lane swimming and the city could make money with a charge for lane reservations. So far the city does not seem to be responsive to or interested in this undertaking.
Susanna Carlisle
Santa Fe
Swim supporter
It's a shame that a recreation-minded city like Santa Fe has city management that does not respond to calls to opening Bicentennial Pool. It would be a lot easier than opening Genoveva Chavez Community Center pool under COVID-19 protocols. And it's a lot closer than Abiquiú Lake, where I drive twice a week to get my swim fix. Hurry, before the lake's green algae blooms!
Meg MacDonald
Santa Fe
Quite a difference
In response to John Quintana’s letter ("What's the difference?" June 16) the difference between Don Juan de Oñate and others who settled the United States is that first of all he was not a conquistador. He was an investor who paid for the right to bring Hispanics, Mexican Indians and Blacks to settle an area that was long proclaimed part of Spain/Mexico. Our forefathers came here with the intent of bettering themselves.
As to the idea that Oñate killed thousands, I believe it is absurd. Unfortunately an influenza outbreak, much like today’s pandemic, happened after the Spanish arrived, but it also killed many of the Spanish. It’s true that Oñate was expelled from New Mexico for four years but was given, by the King of Spain, the office of Minister of all Spanish mines in the world.
Indians and Spanish fought side by side against the raiding Utes, Navajos, Apaches and Comanches. Later, the northern Pueblos joined the Hispanics, a force of three thousand men, to fight the Mexican government in 1837; it is known as the Chimayó Rebellion.
What is different is this: look at the history of all the Indigenous people who came under the rule of other European nations and compare New Mexico to those places. There is no comparison.
Alfonso Duran
Santa Fe
Against over-population
This coming Saturday, July 11, is World Population Day. New Mexico has over 2 million people, the U.S. has over 300 million, and the world has over 7 billion, with the total still growing fast. Wild animal populations, on the other hand, are shrinking, even to extinction. I urge all of us to take advantage of this day recognized by the United Nations, pause just a minute, and ask ourselves two questions about a subject that gets too little attention.
First, wouldn't we all be better off with fewer people, not more? Second, how can we get there?
John Watson-Jones
Galisteo
Spread the sickness
How to Sow the Seeds of Sickness and Death During a Pandemic, in Eight Easy Steps (from the Trump 2020 campaign playbook)
Host indoor mass events;
Be sure to select locations experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths;
Ignore the wishes of the local authorities with regard to local pandemic restrictions;
Make sure there is no social distancing and discourage the wearing of masks;
Make sure your followers from far and wide are invited to attend; encourage as much screaming, shouting, singing, and other behaviors to spread as many exhaled airborne droplets as possible;
Have the attendees encourage their friends to go to subsequent events;
Repeat until there is no one left to attend.
Ira Agins
Santa Fe
Another petition?
City Councillor Ron Trujillo circulated a petition against closing the Plaza streets to cars and got nearly 3,000 signatures. I don’t know of a petition one can sign in favor. I’d like to know how many city and county residents would like the Plaza streets closed to cars. Could we have a countywide referendum on the question, with only local residents eligible to vote? This debate shouldn’t be framed as “catering to tourists” vs. “catering to locals."
Maybe some of the people against the closing could stop calling themselves “true locals,” as if the rest of us don’t live here. And by the way, who are those “native Santa Feans” your reporter referred to who oppose the closure? People who like to ride around the Plaza in Detroit cars? Let’s be historically correct and open the Plaza streets only to burro traffic.
Lyle York
Santa Fe
