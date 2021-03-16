It is time for Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council to take a position regarding the Guadalupe Street mural by Gilberto Guzmán. The city may not have legal authority over the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, but it has the force of public opinion.
I feel the mural should be physically retained. It might not be 50 years old, but it has importance, just as do the Plaza obelisk and the statue of Don Diego de Vargas. As an architect having worked on many historic buildings, I know the wall with the mural could be backed up with structure to become a free-standing wall, or it could be incorporated into the new building. The architect for the new museum should provide designs addressing how this could be done. Doing nothing indicates the city of Santa Fe and the Department of Cultural Affairs are ignoring their obligations to us citizens.
George Langdon
Santa Fe
Steady hand
As a business owner and a woman, I heartily endorse Alan Webber for mayor. Based on the city’s strong response to COVID-19, Santa Fe was awarded $17.5 million from the state in CARES Act funding. That money went to help the families in Santa Fe who have needed the most help to pay the rent, put food on the table and take care of their kids. We made it this far through the pandemic by working together. A great deal of the credit has to go to the mayor and the team he put together. We are headed for a recovery and better times. Let’s keep the mayor and his team working for us. He’s got a steady hand, and he is making things better for everyone in Santa Fe.
Kim Schiffbauer
Santa Fe
Supporting life
The aid-in-dying bill article (“Aid-in-dying bill poised to become law,” March 16) mentions the increased use of palliative and hospice care. By means of clarification, both palliative and hospice care support life and maximize comfort until natural death occurs. Neither practice is involved in aiding or quickening death.
Mary Blissett
former hospice nurse
Santa Fe
Nuanced approach
When entering a local grocery store a few weeks ago, I had to jump into the parking lot to avoid a wave of spray when an employee disinfected a cart. As we continue into this, hopefully, new phase of the pandemic, I believe a more nuanced approach is in line.
A recent issue of Nature, a well-respected, peer-reviewed science journal, reports that, “It’s people, not surfaces that should be the main cause for concern. You have to make up some really convoluted scenarios to explain superspreading events with contaminated surfaces. Ventilation and air purification are more important than sterilizing surfaces.” A quick Google search on disinfectants reveals they can be associated with problems, including lung, skin and eye irritation. Long-term exposure may result in central nervous system damage. With schools and restaurants opening up, it’s time for commonsense approaches to COVID-19 that don’t include excessive use of disinfectant and sanitizer. We don’t want to make ourselves sick while we’re trying to stay healthy.
Julia Fjeldsted
Santa Fe
Loyalty rewards
My husband and I had season tickets to the Lyric Opera of Chicago for many years and last spring had tickets to its Ring series. We chose to take a refund when everything was canceled because we knew we were moving to Santa Fe. As part of the decision of where to live in our retirement, the Santa Fe Opera was at the top of the list, and we moved here in June. So, yes, we’re disappointed not to be able to get tickets this summer, but we had no expectation that our wishes would take precedence over the people who have been supporting the Santa Fe Opera for years (“The opera will perform again, just not for everyone,” My View, March 14).
And if we were back in Chicago, we would expect to be at the top of the list to get tickets over people who maybe showed up once or twice a year to enjoy the Lyric. We fully expect that in 2022 the Santa Fe Opera will open to full capacity again and we’ll be able to again enjoy its wonderful venue and performances.
Joy Isbell
Santa Fe
Comic relief
In my opinion, the best syndicated comic strip you publish is Pickles. In the interest of transparency (a very popular word these days), I should disclose that Blondie is the only other Sunday comic I read, though I do glance at Zits and Luann.
Saul Cohen
Santa Fe
A praise for Deb Haaland
know now
our earth depends
upon
this native
woman
ignored no
longer
whose fierceful
wisdom
respects all
natures
sows humane
power
harvests ripe
healing
to nurture and
uphold
our truths
Lynn Goodwin
Santa Fe
