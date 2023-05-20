Perhaps it is time for the city of Santa Fe to pass an ordinance against the sale of so-called rumbler mufflers at local muffler shops. These mufflers are pre-drilled to enhance the noise emitted by the vehicle. Such noise emissions, which I hear half a mile away while sitting inside my home, are in violation of Santa Fe ordinance 10-1.16 — “Declaration of nuisance and penalties,” subsection “Noise.”
Darragh Nagle
Santa Fe
Obelisk of peace
Our Soldiers’ Monument on the Santa Fe Plaza was erected in 1866 to honor people who fought in the Civil War. The battle at nearby Glorieta Pass put an end to the Confederacy’s effort to reach the Pacific Coast. New Mexicans helped measurably to end that mission. When a hostile, destructive crowd battered the monument and pulled down the lovely obelisk, many of us were shocked this could happened here, in such a historic place. Well, the battered monument still sits behind that big brown box. The city should uncover and restore it. At the moment, the brown box is a sad monument to the destroyers. I’d like to see the obelisk returned but with a fresh meaning. Let it stand as Santa Fe’s peace memorial. May it be visited and admired by all with this new meaning.
Richard Polese
Santa Fe
A gift to Santa Fe
A most significant gift to Santa Fe and, in fact, all of New Mexico, is coming soon in the form of New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary in the Santa Fe Railyard. This new museum will offer cultural opportunities to both residents and visitors alike. Among the many benefits to our communities at large will be the large educational component for students countywide. As a longtime supporter of arts education, I can attest that opportunities for children to experience art firsthand is vital to overall education for the future. This is especially true in these times when education budgets are stretched thin and very little opportunities exist for cultural learning and experiences. Vladem Contemporary would certainly not have been possible in these times were it not for Bob and Ellen Vladem, who have so generously given in so many ways to support the arts in New Mexico.
Patty Newman
Santa Fe
Grateful for arts
This September, the Vladem Contemporary will open in the Santa Fe Railyard. Revitalizing this neighborhood has been a decadeslong effort by thousands of Santa Feans. As a community, we have celebrated and supported so many fine galleries, restaurants, theaters and art spaces for the Railyard. Our beautiful new museum was made possible by the generosity of Bob and Ellen Vladem, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, the Museum of New Mexico Foundation and hundreds of inspired donors. Thank you for believing in Santa Fe.
Let us also honor and remember the hundreds of skilled New Mexicans who gave their time and talent to designing, building and operating this beautiful new museum for us all. Santa Fe has a well-earned international reputation as a city of beauty and culture. I am so grateful to be part of a community that loves the arts and encourages and celebrates living artists.
Allan Affeldt
Las Vegas, N.M.
An accurate view
Over the years, anti-Israel groups in Santa Fe have held talks by purported international law experts to denigrate the Jewish state of Israel. Many of these speakers fling around inaccurate statements about “violations of international law.” Often these speakers use rhetoric that is far from the reality of international law, particularly related to the unique circumstances of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Santa Feans have the opportunity to get an accurate view of international law by attending a Zoom talk at 11 a.m. Sunday by law professor and director of the Center for the Middle East and International Law at George Mason University, Professor Eugene Kontorovich. He will be the last Israel@75 speaker sponsored by the Santa Fe Jewish community at large, and presented by Santa Fe Middle East Watch. This talk is free to the public. Registration in advance is required. More information and the link to register can be found at www.sfmew.org/kontorovich.
Gerald Lance Bell
Santa Fe
A welcome stage
Santa Fe has a new outdoor theater for performances. The Upstart Crows of Santa Fe invites the public to the grand opening of the Garden Stage at La Tienda in Eldorado at 6 p.m. May 28. After lying dormant for many years, the Garden Stage with its walled space and small stage has been renovated and refurbished under the leadership of Crows director Caryl Farkas and La Tienda’s Steve Ewers. Theatre Santa Fe President Talia Pura will cut the ribbon at the grand opening with refreshments and live music following. The Crows will produce the first-ever play at the Garden Stage, King Lear, in tribute to Itai Rosen on June 8-11, 15-18. Participants in Upstart Crows of Santa Fe have been making Shakespeare their own since 2014 as Santa Fe’s only youth Shakespeare theater troupe.
Grayson Kirtland
president, board of directors
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe
Santa Fe