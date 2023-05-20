Perhaps it is time for the city of Santa Fe to pass an ordinance against the sale of so-called rumbler mufflers at local muffler shops. These mufflers are pre-drilled to enhance the noise emitted by the vehicle. Such noise emissions, which I hear half a mile away while sitting inside my home, are in violation of Santa Fe ordinance 10-1.16 — “Declaration of nuisance and penalties,” subsection “Noise.”

Darragh Nagle

Santa Fe

