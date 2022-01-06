The Santa Fe City Council and Mayor Alan Webber will consider a proposed update to its procedural rules this month. Members of the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County have reviewed the changes and additions to the rules. We find that these rules provide clarity for the roles, responsibilities and processes of the council. If they are enforced rigorously, they will not only promote civil discourse and transparency but will make city government more efficient.
The league met with the sponsors of the resolution, and we thank them for their time and attention to our questions and comments. We appreciate their research into best practices of governing bodies around the country; we also commend the sponsoring team for their patience and thoroughness in the iterative process used to write and revise the rules. The league strongly supports adoption of the new procedural rules.
Christine Furlanetto
League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County
Action & Advocacy Committee chairwoman
Santa Fe
Villains all around
The conservatorship/guardianship saga continues ("Guardianship system in N.M. remains in crisis," My View, Jan. 2). In all the articles the words lawyers, judges and the Legislature occur frequently.The problems will be eased when we realize those three entities are part of the problem and little of the solution. Whenever there is money to be made, these three classes will pop up. Same goes for the high-interest lending crime in New Mexico. I guess you can add lobbyist to that list of villains.
Kenneth Earle
Santa Fe
Splitting hairs
All Pueblo Council of Governors Chairman Mark Mitchell says promises are a serious thing ("Overdue New Mexico education plan frustrates Native leaders," Jan. 5). Former Gov. Bruce King once famously said "A promise is not a commitment." I guess our current governor follows King's dictum.
Alfonso Duran
Española
Dangerous activity
One of the comments on your article about clearing snow ("When it snows, it's time to clear the sidewalks," Our View, Jan. 4) had this advice to give: “… now, shoveling is good cardio exercise, right up there with swimming and rock climbing. Now, get up early and get your workout.” Not so. Shoveling snow is actually a good way to give yourself a heart attack, especially if you’re over 50. Don’t do it.
Scott McMillin
Santa Fe
Proper credit
As a member of the S3 Working Group that is involved in the planning of the conversion of the Lamplighter Motel ("Motel nears deal to become affordable housing; quarter of units for homeless," Jan. 4) I need to correct a statement made in the article. It stated that the Working Group also bought the Santa Fe Suites, a similar 123 unit motel being used for affordable housing. The purchase was actually made with funds from Community Solutions, a New York City based nonprofit working to end homelessness, the city of Santa Fe, the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, the NM Coalition to End Homelessness and private social investors. St. Elizabeth was asked to manage the property and the S3 Working Group is a partner in providing supportive services for the residents living there. Just want to give credit where credit is due.
Edward Archuleta
Executive director
St. Elizabeth Shelters & Supportive Housing
Santa Fe
Report it right
The Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, virus tracker reported exactly the same data reported on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, after having reported updated data Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. This is sloppy journalism. If you can’t report accurate data, don’t report any data at all.
Christopher Brink
Santa Fe
Paws praise
Every Thursday, the first page I turn to in this newspaper is the Paws Page. I applaud the always inspiring column by Sandra Jaramillo for jump-starting my day with her love for animals and her marvelous story-telling talent. A small city such as ours should be proud of such attention devoted to our fellow nations, the animals that live by our sides. Thank you for making the lives of our pets, our livestock and the wild creatures that abound such a vital part of Santa Fe and its vision of the life well-lived. This is sign of true civilization.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
