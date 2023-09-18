About a month ago, I was concerned about the state of Alto Park. It looked seriously in decline to me. I am happy to report that the city of Santa Fe Parks Department under the excellent leadership of Melissa McDonald responded quickly to my concerns and was able to dispatch crews to clear weeds and complete some of the critical water infrastructure work. In all fairness to McDonald, the Parks Department has a serious staffing shortage and thus difficulty in addressing park concerns. It seems they are doing their best to hire staff.

I am also happy to say that Extension Master Gardeners and their Yard Habitat Certification program offered their advice and consultation regarding a potential pollinator habitat garden. With their and the city’s support, a community meeting will be held to gauge interest for developing a pollinator habitat that can serve both park visitors and the ecology of the area, which is adjacent to the Santa Fe River. The nearby Aspen Community School and Alto Senior Center have expressed interest as well as a Boy Scout Troop and neighborhood residents. If you are interested in more information or getting involved, please be in touch.

Douglas Conwell

