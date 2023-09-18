About a month ago, I was concerned about the state of Alto Park. It looked seriously in decline to me. I am happy to report that the city of Santa Fe Parks Department under the excellent leadership of Melissa McDonald responded quickly to my concerns and was able to dispatch crews to clear weeds and complete some of the critical water infrastructure work. In all fairness to McDonald, the Parks Department has a serious staffing shortage and thus difficulty in addressing park concerns. It seems they are doing their best to hire staff.
I am also happy to say that Extension Master Gardeners and their Yard Habitat Certification program offered their advice and consultation regarding a potential pollinator habitat garden. With their and the city’s support, a community meeting will be held to gauge interest for developing a pollinator habitat that can serve both park visitors and the ecology of the area, which is adjacent to the Santa Fe River. The nearby Aspen Community School and Alto Senior Center have expressed interest as well as a Boy Scout Troop and neighborhood residents. If you are interested in more information or getting involved, please be in touch.
Douglas Conwell
Santa Fe
Good S.F. Samaritans
A few days ago, on my usual daily walk along Camino Cabra, I tripped on a buckled sidewalk and did a full face plant. Within seconds, I was surrounded by kind passersby who called 911, wrapped clothing around me and shielded me from the sun while we waited together for the ambulance to arrive. Distracted by my subsequent pain, I forgot their names. Nonetheless, I want to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude for their caring assistance in my moment of need. It warms my heart to realize there are still good people around this city. I
also want to express my thanks for the excellent care provided me by the paramedics and staff of the emergency room at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Nancy Dewbre
Santa Fe
Wonderful Pasa
I’m surprised that there have been no comments made about the change of format of Pasatiempo. Take it from this longtime New Mexican subscriber and reader — it’s great! The “Out There” pages are such a welcome and informative method of letting us know what’s going on. The entire publication seems to have toned-down the “artsy” attitude and is more down-to-earth in its presentation of the Santa Fe arts scene. Even the ad placements are so much better. Congratulations to Carolyn Graham, Pasatiempo Editor and her staff! Well done! How about bringing back your weekly restaurant review?