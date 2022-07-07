We attended the city’s Independent Citizens’ Redistricting Commission at the Southside Branch Library on June 28. I would like to commend the seven-person commission on the little-noticed, important work they conducted on the redistricting process. Attending the hearing, listening to the presentations, having questions answered and our comments heard bolstered our appreciation for this process and our admiration for those who volunteered their time and work.
We were at the meeting when an important concern was raised about the split in a precinct and watched the transparent process of looking at the maps and data and determining the lines could be redrawn to keep the precinct together. The result was Concept A-3 (modified), which went on to be the commission’s recommended version. It was also the unanimous choice by those members of the public in attendance who made comments. Again, grateful thanks to the commissioners and the public that attended the hearings. This is also how democracy works. Happy Fourth of July.
Robert Kelly
Santa Fe
No midtown campus
There is really no such place as the “midtown campus,” no matter how times the mayor and others may refer to that property as such — it is really the end of the College of Santa Fe.
After reading the article (“Homeless camp plan spurs concern,” July 4) and the comments regarding the college, I feel vindicated that so many people have expressed their disgust with the possibility of an “encampment” (read: outdoor prison) on the campus.
Nyira Gitana
Santa Fe
Try understanding
Echoing the sentiments of Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth as expressed in The Santa Fe New Mexican (“Homeless camp plan spurs concerns,” July 4), I wish we could expand our awareness that “homeless people are just people without a home” to include people asking for money on the street. They too are only “people in need at the moment,” too often treated with hardhearted obliviousness or scorn. Perhaps we might be able to monitor our automatic reactions to appearances that are unfamiliar; the clothes street people wear are not what most of us consider respectable — although often more colorful and interesting.
The same goes for what seems to be an automatic negative reaction by some to the city’s idea of a homeless encampment on the abandoned midtown campus, although a more permanent solution might involve using the long-empty dormitories. The questions of nearby business owners are legitimate since based, it seems, on personal experience, but their suspiciousness of people who are homeless would perhaps best not to be copied by those of us who lack their personal experience. In a world that seems notably lacking compassion, an attempt to understand and accept people suffering from misfortunes might be worthwhile.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Print the declaration
I would like to propose that The New Mexican print in full the Declaration of Independence every July Fourth. This is a cornerstone to our country and shows the courage of our Founding Fathers. It is an important document that deserves to be read by everyone. I know it is too late to be printed for this past Independence Day, but please consider printing it every July Fourth in the future.
William Hollabaugh
Santa Fe
No wiggle room
When judges lie under oath, are they not to be held accountable for their actions? As confirmed justices of the Supreme Court, are they not to be held to the highest standards of the law? Why, then, are justices not facing impeachment for their disregard of the truth?
Wouldn’t an ordinary citizen face fines and jail if it were proven that they lied under oath? The recorded nomination hearings of several sitting justices prove their lack of veracity. Their actions reversing Roe v. Wade are demonstrably proof of their lies. “Liberty and justice for all” are empty words if we allow these people to mete out “justice.” The basis for justice is the truth. There is no wiggle room. No alternative truth. It is or it isn’t. The name of the alternative is a lie. No one should hold power over justice, if their position is predicated by lying.
Marc W. Howard
Santa Fe