Is Alto Park dying? I hope not, but it certainly looks like that to me. I bicycle past the park frequently and am seeing the following:

  • Large swaths of lawn areas browned out and desiccated.
  • Huge amounts of areas with overgrown weeds that have been there for weeks.
  • Trees near the playing field that are wilting from lack of water and have forests of tree suckers or vegetative growths coming up from the trees’ root system, sapping the life of the trees.
  • Trees and bushes near La Familia Clinic that are dead or dying from lack of water and surrounded by weeds that have been there for weeks.

Are you concerned? I hope so, and I also hope you will join with me to get the city to do its best to get water to this park so desperately needed and get to the other issues immediately. I love our public parks, and it seems like St. Francis Drive is the dividing line after which there is less attention to parks, medians, watering, etc. When you travel east from St. Francis, magically there is green lawn, and the city has done a good job with watering trees, etc. No matter where you live, I think we should be concerned about all our parks, which in these times are increasingly needed.

