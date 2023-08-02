Is Alto Park dying? I hope not, but it certainly looks like that to me. I bicycle past the park frequently and am seeing the following:
Large swaths of lawn areas browned out and desiccated.
Huge amounts of areas with overgrown weeds that have been there for weeks.
Trees near the playing field that are wilting from lack of water and have forests of tree suckers or vegetative growths coming up from the trees’ root system, sapping the life of the trees.
Trees and bushes near La Familia Clinic that are dead or dying from lack of water and surrounded by weeds that have been there for weeks.
Are you concerned? I hope so, and I also hope you will join with me to get the city to do its best to get water to this park so desperately needed and get to the other issues immediately. I love our public parks, and it seems like St. Francis Drive is the dividing line after which there is less attention to parks, medians, watering, etc. When you travel east from St. Francis, magically there is green lawn, and the city has done a good job with watering trees, etc. No matter where you live, I think we should be concerned about all our parks, which in these times are increasingly needed.
Doug Conwell
Santa Fe
Protect the watershed
Clean water flowing from the Sangre de Cristo mountains has sustained acequia-irrigated farms and traditional communities for generations and generations to come. The waters of the Pecos River nourish lands and people who utilize the water each year. This gift of clean water requires things we must do, such as taking care of our watersheds for future generations and ensuring mining companies never pollute streams where our water originates.
As New Mexicans, we understand that water is life, and our federal leaders need to protect the headwaters of the Pecos River from hardrock mining by initiating an administrative mineral withdrawal and honoring the wishes of our local leaders and communities. The U.S. Forest Service should support this decision. They owe it to New Mexico’s acequia communities.
Mark Lujan
West Pecos Acequia Association mayordomo
Pecos
Provide smoking lounges
In Durango, Colo., on Saturday, I woke up early in pain and went outside in the parking lot to smoke marijuana for my multiple sclerosis spasticity. Sunday, back at home, I saw (“Pipe dreams?” July 30) on the front page. All those downtown hotels don’t even have appropriate parking lots. We need to provide tourists with spaces where they can smoke marijuana. I also consume edibles for MS pain and management, but smoking gets relief into your system quickly. It can elevate your mood after spending hours visiting museums and shopping and stimulate your appetite for a nice meal out.
In winter, it was much harder to smoke outside in Durango. Let’s give our visitors who lack a private place to smoke marijuana a spot to spend more money and enjoy themselves. I’m sure air handlers can clean the air. Please figure out a way to have a consumption lounge in the City Different.