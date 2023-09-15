I recently obtained a copy of Ordinance 2023-2 from the city of Santa Fe. The ordinance spells out in detail various technical ways alterations of mufflers are prohibited and compliance that is to be followed. Section 2 sums up that there is a Santa Fe Uniform Traffic Code for which penalty assessments are established. As I continually hear these excessively loud cars on the streets of Santa Fe, I am left wondering why a task force has not been established to actually attend to such violations. There is a shortage of police presently, but these violations could be monitored by the city without involving the police.
Santa Fe is being viewed by visitors as a city of lacking in caring about the former established reputation of relaxation and beauty. There have been many requests from concerned citizens pertaining to the noise violations of the very loud cars and the city had turned away from addressing this problem. We would assume the mayor seems to be unaware of this issue, or is it that he no longer cares for his City Different to be enjoyed by visitors who are vital to the economy.
Vivian Nelson
Santa Fe
Leave the kids alone
A statement from the piece (“It’s time for all-of-the above for education,” My View, Sept. 10) bears repeating: “The coronavirus and lockdowns instigated by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham truly put our children into a crisis.” Is the author blaming COVID-19 on the governor? Perhaps not, but his ambiguity illustrates the right-wing take on lockdowns: Democrats overreacted to an imaginary crisis. This ignores the fact that 90% of children worldwide were taught via distance learning during the pandemic, saving many lives.
The author — from the Rio Grande Foundation — appears to believe that with more charters and vouchers, often avenues for “white flight,” New Mexico will no longer be “52nd across all age groups and subjects studied.” The Rio Grande Foundation and its allies promote “right to work” laws that undermine unions, repealing Davis-Bacon protections for construction workers and oppose the Energy Transition Act and “green” building codes. That’s politics. However, when it comes to our children, they should just butt out.
Craig Castleman
Santa Fe
Solar array concerns
A solar array and battery storage development has been proposed by the AES corporation, off N.M. 14 and surrounded by heavily populated Eldorado, Rancho Viejo, and Rancho San Marcos. It involves 240,000 solar panels on 800-plus acres, with over 1 million lithium-ion battery cells. These cells are a known fire hazard. The 285 Alliance (285ALL) is a large, nonpartisan community group devoted to issues near the 285 corridor.
I am a member of its steering sommittee, which has numerous potential safety and environmental concerns that have not been adequately addressed by the developer. These include: fire threat to populated areas, environmental degradation and habitat loss, remediation guarantees, and past history of financial penalties levied against AES for environmental transgressions. Until those issues are convincingly addressed, we do not support the solar panel and battery farm proposal at this location.