I recently obtained a copy of Ordinance 2023-2 from the city of Santa Fe. The ordinance spells out in detail various technical ways alterations of mufflers are prohibited and compliance that is to be followed. Section 2 sums up that there is a Santa Fe Uniform Traffic Code for which penalty assessments are established. As I continually hear these excessively loud cars on the streets of Santa Fe, I am left wondering why a task force has not been established to actually attend to such violations. There is a shortage of police presently, but these violations could be monitored by the city without involving the police.

Santa Fe is being viewed by visitors as a city of lacking in caring about the former established reputation of relaxation and beauty. There have been many requests from concerned citizens pertaining to the noise violations of the very loud cars and the city had turned away from addressing this problem. We would assume the mayor seems to be unaware of this issue, or is it that he no longer cares for his City Different to be enjoyed by visitors who are vital to the economy.

Vivian Nelson

