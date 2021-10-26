Talk of bringing City Hall and all other city services — along with parks, government-supported housing, library expansions and more — to the midtown campus ignores a basic reality: Every acre of the campus not generating rental income or tax revenues to the city leaves taxpayers holding more of the bag.
The city still owes payments of about $40 million toward the site’s purchase. Add another $100 million or more for restoration and construction, plus the cost of carrying vacated city land and buildings until disposed of — who knows when or if there would be a gain?
Going this direction also opposes adopted resolutions 2017-78 and 2018-54 with their detailed midtown “planning guidelines.” Neither called for city offices there; the “guidelines” in fact dismissed this concept following extensive community input. One thing was sure four years ago as site-use considerations began: City leaders sought options that would help pay down debt, not add financial burdens on taxpayers.
Has momentum shifted? Or is this a shallow easy out, a lack of vision, or fatigue that will squelch innovation and counters previous research and city commitments — and is fiscally irresponsible?
Berl Brechner
Santa Fe
Climate summit’s hot air
Has anyone considered the carbon footprint of the governor and state Cabinet members flying to Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the climate summit? And how about the footprint of all the other attendees who will be flying there from all over the world?
In these days of so many technological advances in communication, is it really necessary for thousands of people to get on airplanes? It seems to defeat the purpose of the summit.
Lynn Plata
Santa Cruz
Keep Webber
I’m endorsing Mayor Alan Webber because he has been a champion for issues I care deeply about. As mayor, he appointed a woman to the position of city manager in Santa Fe and appointed women to the majority of executive positions in the city.
Additionally supporting women, he established the first Women’s Commission in Santa Fe’s history to develop an ongoing agenda to promote gender equity in Santa Fe, reduce violence against women, and advocate for equal rights and equal representation for women. He also cares deeply for the welfare of our animals and wildlife and has the support of Animal Protection Voters. Santa Fe needs a second term from Webber, and I’m happy to support his reelection.
Ali MacGraw
Santa Fe
Greed is a sickness
“Affluenza” (aka “never-enough-itis”) is a terrible infectious disease whose sufferers are plagued with a constant, burning need to acquire and consume the best of everything, while sadly never being able to achieve a sense of satisfaction or satiation.
Thankfully, it only infects about 1 percent of us. In their selfless desire to prevent the spread of this horrific contagion to the other 99 percent of the population, the disease’s victims willingly segregate themselves into separate, walled and gated communities, much like the leper colonies of old.
Perhaps the proposed, exclusive development on Cow Creek should be permitted on humanitarian, medical grounds. Think of the afflicted souls it would serve.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Experience matters
I did not vote for former weatherman Mark Ronchetti for U.S. senator because he knows virtually nothing about the job. He had neither run for nor held public office prior to his 2020 campaign.
I will not be voting for Ronchetti for governor because, once again, he knows nothing about running the state of New Mexico, and he still has not won or held public office.
I did like him as a weatherman. I am sorry to see him leave KRQE once again, but there are other qualified people who can predict what the weather might be. Bye, Mark.
Barbara Holloway
Galisteo
