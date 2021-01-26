Dear Genoveva Chavez Community Center: As annual members for the past seven years, we deeply regret not being able to visit your facility to work out. We feel your requirements and restrictions (established by the city of Santa Fe) prevent working people such as us from making arrangements to get an appointment or “free slot.” Hours from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. most days, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sundays offer few choices, especially with only 10 people maximum in individual gym areas.
Many privately owned gyms operate under the Department of Health restrictions and keep members healthy, safe and fit and allow more people. Why is the ice rink closed even for 10 people at a time? It seems no different then going to Santa Fe Place mall or Walmart when wearing a mask. Going forward, what is the city’s proposal for the next quarter? A statement from city officials such as Mayor Alan Webber and City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill would be appreciated.
Marc Beyer
Santa Fe
A sinister exit
Perhaps the recently exited president’s most sinister act of all was in carrying out 13 federal executions since July, including a woman on Jan. 15. According to historical records, no president in more than 120 years has overseen as many executions as this president. It’s as though he looked about for as many cold-hearted and cruel deeds as possible to enact before his departure. And as often was the case, his victims were the disenfranchised, whether immigrant children separated from their parents and placed in cages to easy human targets on death row.
Maria Barcelona
Santa Fe
Stop the clock
It is evident that January has become a month with a number of notable events, including an election and an inauguration. What is missing in our news stream is a day, in my view, of equal significance. That day was Jan. 22, when the United Nation’s Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons took effect. Unfortunately, the U.S. and other nuclear armed states failed to sign it. Our country, in particular, pressured member states not to sign. The world since 1945 has been spared nuclear war more as a result of luck than of rational planning.
Yet we continue down the path of “nuclear arsenal modernization” spending billions in the process while not addressing true crises such as poverty and climate change. Having been a bit player in the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 while serving in the U.S. Air Force, I hope none of us must look nuclear annihilation in the face again. The clock ticks closer to midnight.
Robert Josephs
Joan Duffy Chapter
Veterans for Peace
Santa Fe
Vaccine success
I had my first COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 22 at Santa Fe High School. I commend the governor, the New Mexico Department of Health, the staff of Santa Fe High School and National Guard personnel for creating the well-organized, caring process that made what could have been a stressful experience, a calm, fairly quick procedure for all of us that day. Thank you all.
Linda Moore
Santa Fe
Meeting the press
So, honest to goodness, real, live, actual daily press briefings. No ducking, skipping, lies, blaming, shirking responsibility, hostility to the press or blowing the president’s horn. No, Sean Hannity, not all questions were marshmallows. I’m going to enjoy this until 2022 when I expect that the “Crybaby Newts” will be back.
James Applegate
Santa Fe
