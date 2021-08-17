Maybe I’m too old school and maybe I’m just not progressive enough, but the city of Santa Fe should provide and care for basic services as its first goal, including budget management. If internal operations were sound, and they’re not, as evidenced by continual late audits, then external operations also will be broken. Because the city cannot care for itself, it will not do anything else well.
Part of the solution is to fix internal operations and then assign priority to external-facing problems. Potholes, clean and safe parks, and efficiently running water systems are three key areas of foundational focus. But because the city has wrapped itself in social issues that have no part of policy or budget, everything else unravels. It always will come down to alignment between strategy and tactics. Not a very progressive position, I know, but it always will remain true.
Juan Blea
Santa Fe
Stripe the road
The intersection at Rodeo Road and Old Pecos Trail needs lane striping. The paving was completed over a month ago. The problem is that at the light there are three lanes leading into town. The far-left lane is a left-turn-only lane, but it is not striped as such. On a number of occasions, I have noticed drivers in that lane think they can go straight. However, there are only two lanes beyond the intersection. Drivers who were intending to go straight, not realizing they were in a left-turn-only lane, get a surprise when the car to the right takes up the lane they were aiming for. This intersection is a real traffic hazard.
Dr. Richard J. Forde
Eldorado
Not an asset
Whoa there, Edwina Garcia Wood (“Get to work and fix the Marty Sanchez course,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 14). Municipal golf courses such as Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe do not fall in the category of financial assets, certainly not a major financial asset. If one squints just right, one could argue that a facility might, just might, break even, but it’s never going to be an economic driver. A facility might be a prized lifestyle enhancement, it might be dear to those taking advantage of it, but a moneymaker it ain’t.
The reality of a municipal golf course is taxpayers must accept that the facility will be a net money loser from start to finish. Below-market greens fees won’t cover the shortfall of funds; that needs to come from city coffers. It appears city funds sufficient to maintain this so-called precious asset are not being applied. Golf: It’s perfect for somewhere like Scotland, not so much when it’s transported to the desert Southwest. The day is coming when the very idea of a water-hogging golf course will be viewed as anathema — a liability, not an asset, and certainly not a financial one.
David Franke
Santa Fe
With the president
I read in the paper about the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and Saigon. It should be noted that we also withdrew from Vietnam because we were not making any progress after many years of being there. I am with President Joe Biden in his withdrawing these troops when nothing is being accomplished and the “trained soldiers” from that country turn and run rather than face the Taliban.
Darlene Muniz
Santa Fe
Save our allies
It is admirable for President Joe Biden to stand behind his decision to end our military involvement in Afghanistan. I agree it is the right decision. But news from Afghanistan makes it clear the execution was poor in that the U.S. failed to get out the Afghans who aided us while we were there, whose lives we always knew would be in jeopardy once the Taliban regained control. Part of owning one’s actions is having the courage to admit what went wrong and addressing the errors, not just verbally accepting responsibility for them. Real acceptance of responsibility includes doing whatever possible to repair what went wrong.
The U.S. must now rescue those Afghans left behind who aided us and whose lives are now in great peril as a direct result of their assistance.
John House
Santa Fe
