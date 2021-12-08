Sunday evening, my friends and I prepared and served meals at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place. When I drove up, I was shocked at the mess on Harrison Road — so many overflowing shopping baskets and people loitering outside the building, blocking the road. I served on the shelter’s board of directors for 61/2 years and have much compassion for people who are down on their luck, disabled or otherwise impaired, but I have run out of patience with those who are flagrantly dealing and using drugs next to the property.
While we were working inside, numerous individuals on the street were openly dealing, shooting up and snorting cocaine. They are not allowed on Pete’s Place property, but the staff has no authority to expel them from public property. The staff and volunteers who work at the shelter are truly wonderful, and the majority of people who come in to have a meal or find shelter deserve our compassion and a helping hand. The neighborhood and businesses in the area are being unduly impacted by the lawlessness on the street. My question is: Where are the police? This part of Harrison Road is a known hangout for dealers and users. The only way to deter this activity is for frequent, not occasional, police patrols and enforcement action taken against the criminal element.
Linda Rundell
Santa Fe
Hardly news
What was the editor thinking? The headline and story on the city manager (“Outgoing Santa Fe city manager to get $35,000 vacation time payout,” Dec. 3) sounds alarming, suggests impropriety, possible scandal. Why? For being paid for time worked and benefits earned? Fortunately, it is standard practice for employees to receive back pay, unused vacation time and other unused benefits when leaving a job. It would be illegal for the employer not to pay what someone earned. Terrible headline and unworthy reporting of a nonstory.
Victoria Beardsley
Santa Fe
Access for all swimmers
When did swim teams become a protected class that needs accommodation? The pool managers at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and Salvador Perez insist they have to accommodate swim teams by keeping water temps lower than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended temperatures for recreational swimmers (the bulk of swimmers), and now the city is “accommodating” master swimmers by opening Salvador Perez at 6 a.m. (read: pay more) — something the city had insisted it did not have enough guards to do — and only master swimmers can swim at this hour. Seniors and the disabled are protected classes under the Americans with Disabilities Act, not swim teams.
Why does city management not care about the health and well-being of all its members, including those who cannot afford extra fees? When will the city open the pools at either Salvador Perez or Fort Marcy one day on the weekends? Given current management salaries, the city can afford to keep these pools open longer.
Stefanie Beninato
Santa Fe
Stand up to bullies
The recent Washington Post editorial published in The New Mexican (“Evidence mounts China’s leader ordered genocide,” Another View, Dec. 4) about China’s genocide of Uyghurs was excellent. But don’t forget Tibet: Since the Dalai Lama was forced to flee in 1959, Tibet has been in a virtual prison, with Big Brother China watching everyone and doing everything to erase a beautiful culture. Tibetans in exile are afraid to protest because their families at home will be punished.
Now, China threatens the United States for thinking of a diplomatic boycott of the coming winter Olympics. Lithuania is already feeling its wrath with an export ban. The world must come together and oppose this bullying. It is not hyperbole to say Xi Jinping is the equivalent of Hitler.
Bird Thompson
Santa Fe
Raising questions
Leaving Albertsons on South St. Francis Drive, a late-model Toyota stopped in front of us. A shabbily dressed woman emerged from the driver’s seat. A shabbily dressed man got out of the back seat. He sat on the corner by the exit, sign in hand: “Homeless Vet. Please Help. God Bless.” Carpooling and rotating locations?
Thomas Conner
Santa Fe
