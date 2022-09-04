To Mayor Alan Webber: I propose the city of Santa Fe initiate a study. The topic of the study will be formulated once all currently ongoing studies are completed and it is found that no resolution has been reached. The goal of the study will be to gather information and write it down. The duration of this study will be between 11 to 19 months because the citizens of Santa Fe will take at least this long to forget what the study is about.

The final conclusions of the study will depend on the number of participants in said study and how many differing opinions are voiced by its participants. The study chair, co-chair, administrator, administrative adviser, alternate administrator, executive secretary, assistant secretary, secretarial aide, coffee tsar and pastry chef shall be given votes in the event that any issue is discussed long enough to require a vote. If this study were to reach a conclusion that is seemingly a nonconclusion, the study members shall be invited to participate in any and all follow-up studies.

Marlene Barnes

Popular in the Community