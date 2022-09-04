To Mayor Alan Webber: I propose the city of Santa Fe initiate a study. The topic of the study will be formulated once all currently ongoing studies are completed and it is found that no resolution has been reached. The goal of the study will be to gather information and write it down. The duration of this study will be between 11 to 19 months because the citizens of Santa Fe will take at least this long to forget what the study is about.
The final conclusions of the study will depend on the number of participants in said study and how many differing opinions are voiced by its participants. The study chair, co-chair, administrator, administrative adviser, alternate administrator, executive secretary, assistant secretary, secretarial aide, coffee tsar and pastry chef shall be given votes in the event that any issue is discussed long enough to require a vote. If this study were to reach a conclusion that is seemingly a nonconclusion, the study members shall be invited to participate in any and all follow-up studies.
Marlene Barnes
Santa Fe
Wrong priority
How shameful that the governor has pledged $10 million to build a clinic where abortions will occur (“Gov. pledges $10M for abortion provider,” Sept. 1). I can think of so many other uses for this money: the homeless crisis, crime, schools, better pay for police officers, road work, lower gas costs, lower food prices, etc. The governor really needs to do some homework on the state of New Mexico; I am ashamed to see what our state has become and deeply afraid for the future New Mexicans.
M. Anaya
Santa Fe
Depends on the details
In a recent letters exchange, writers argued rights vs. regulation. The devils, as usual, are in the details. “Limits” on rights are enforced when the rights are being abused, such as for slander, libel, credible threats, armed assault, etc. Penalties are exacted after an affront, not before one takes pen to paper, thinks a thought or puts a new gun in the gun case.
Conversely, controls are not controls but infringements when designed to impede the lawful exercise of a right. Poll taxes, literacy tests or prior restraint on routine publications are examples of the latter. So, too, some gun laws are designed to dissuade one from exercising a right, such as the longstanding process in New York City where the mere application to own a firearm costs nearly $500, can take months to process and can be denied for vague and subjective reasons entirely at the discretion of the permit authority. That’s why the Supreme Court struck down New York’s Sullivan Act.
Compared to New York’s gun laws, New Mexico’s carry law is objective, straightforward to the state and the citizen, and far less expensive. Which is why our carry permit process was in no way endangered by the Supreme Court ruling. Details matter.
Khalil Spencer
board member
Los Alamos Sportsman’s Club
Santa Fe
Stop the scare
I am appalled by Mark Ronchetti’s fearmongering advertisement regarding “unsafe” New Mexico. Yes, New Mexico has more crime than we’d like, but the thready, scared voice of an older woman with white-knuckled hands gripping a shopping cart suggests I can’t safely go to Smith’s for a loaf of bread. We need a leader who brings solutions to the state’s problems in a calm, proactive fashion — not one that drives us into hiding. Mr. Ronchetti, if you are reading this, I do not appreciate the unflattering way you have portrayed my age group in your ad. Unfortunately for you, you have not scared me enough to stay home in November.
Carolyn McElroy
Santa Fe
Vanquishing gloom
The burning of Zozobra was a spectacular event! People gathered to see symbolically the doom and gloom of their lives go up in smoke, experience the collective positive energy and hope for fewer hard times in the future. I get that, but I also believe there was a missed opportunity for the dignitaries who spoke to the crowd and thousands of others watching virtually to remind people to be kind to each other; show their love to their family, friends and neighbors; and do something regularly to better the world. Without this, all the hoping and theatrics will not better anyone’s life after the event.