The June 20 article “Lack of staffing makes conditions tough at Marty Sanchez Links” touched on some of the current problems at the golf course but didn’t address the city’s more long-standing lack of commitment to this vital facility. Marty Sanchez is accessible, affordable and inclusive, attracting one of the most diverse communities in all Santa Fe. I know this because of 21 years spent volunteering at Marty Sanchez.
The links represent an estimated $50 million public investment when one adds up the cost of construction and operation over the years. The course has problems that go beyond the short-term budgetary issues brought on by the pandemic. Decisions about how it is operated and maintained are made by people with very little knowledge of what it takes to run a first-rate golf facility. There is no independent manager of the course who recognizes the myriad problems that have developed over time. For instance, there are 10 miles of wiring that gophers destroyed and thousands of sprinkler heads that need care. The complex irrigation and pump system needs constant monitoring. Millions of gallons of reclaimed water are being wasted because the holding ponds are leaking and need to be relined.
Santa Fe needs to provide the budget, manpower and management structure to make Marty Sanchez the jewel that it should be.
Miguel Rodriguez
president, Men’s Golf Association
Santa Fe
Some of you may remember the commercial decades ago in which an older woman eating a sandwich looks up and yells out in exasperation, “Where’s the beef?” The shocking article about the wild dog packs killing young and old on the Navajo Reservation ("From friend to foe," June 20) made me want to yell out, “Where’s the spay/neuter fund?” The Legislature passed a bill providing a way to secure money to fund spay and neuter programs on a statewide basis. That was a year and a half ago. Why hasn’t it been implemented to mitigate situations like those found on the reservation? How many more children and elderly have to be mauled, chewed up or killed before something is done to attack the pet overpopulation problem at its roots? Where are the funds, where is the program? I’m yelling now, “We can fix this!”
Kathe MacLaren
Santa Fe
Tacky, tacky
In the last few weeks, I have noticed that City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill has written a My View piece about how well the city is doing ("City staffers deserve our appreciation," June 6), mentioning Mayor Alan Webber, and there have been two appearances of a full-page ad apparently paid for by the city headlined, “Thank You Santa Fe.” It is an ad about how well the city has handled the pandemic and has a very nice picture of an accordionist and a young lady. Is it a coincidence that there is a mayoral election coming up? I thought city managers were supposed to be apolitical and I did not think it appropriate for a city to be buying advertising that might be viewed as promoting the performance of its mayor.
Frank Chambers
Santa Fe
New Mexico's attorney general, Hector Balderas, was quoted ("Iberdola ruling may commit firm to N.M. authority," June 10) regarding Iberdrola being ordered to sign on as a party to the proposed PNM/Avangrid merger, saying “there are more important issues in the merger for the experts to focus on" than legal details. This, after Balderas' friend, Marcus Rael, was hired by Iberdrola as a lobbyist in the case. Avangrid/Iberdrola has a track record for black and brown outs, unreliable electric service, the highest residential rates in the country, dysfunctional billing and horrific customer service and a disturbing number of penalties and violations for regulatory noncompliance.
If the chief law enforcement officer in New Mexico doesn’t care about legal details, which are of utmost concern to the public if Avangrid/Iberdrola takes over the Public Service Company of New Mexico, then he should go find another job.
Susan Tarman
Santa Fe
