It’s not just neighbors opposed to the proposed rules change on Old Pecos Trail. It’s every Santa Fean who uses this entrance to our city and our homes. We all have a stake in this requested change to a beautiful and as-yet-unspoiled drive home. None of us need or want more development there, or anywhere else, for that matter.
Michele Martinez
Santa Fe
Risky storage
I agree with Camilla Brom’s letter regarding the proposed industrial solar facility near Rancho Viejo (“Don’t risk battery fire,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 15). The understanding of the magnitude of the battery energy storage system is enhanced by knowing the 9,438 lithium-ion battery modules each contain 44 individual battery cells, for a total of 415,272 battery cells. Brom outlines the known risks of fire in such batteries. I believe this risk is unacceptable at this location, as the proposed site will be as close as 1,000 feet from the back property lines of several homes in Rancho San Marcos, not to mention the proximity to schools, including El Dorado Community School, Amy Biehl Community School at Rancho Viejo and Turquoise Trail Charter School. It is no assurance the location of the storage system is proposed to be about a mile and a half from any property lines; we in New Mexico know well how fast a fire can spread. I truly hope our county officials will take all of this into account when evaluating this application.
Phyllis Turner
Santa Fe
Rezoning protest
We have to question the motivation of officials supporting the Old Pecos Trail rezoning application, blatantly ignoring all the protocols and the exceptional, integrated work of Bruce Throne in opposition. There is no benefit to the city in this unpopular move, only to the developer and those, questionably, in his support. Look for the motive! Come protest 10 a.m. Saturday at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave.
Christopher Murphy
Santa Fe
Don’t build it
The state is planning to build a three-story office building on Don Gaspar across from the Capitol? What on earth are they thinking? So many state buildings were half-empty before the coronavirus pandemic, and workers don’t want to return to the office. It’s really easy to spend money that doesn’t belong to you. Put this money to better use. Please.
Elaine Anton
Santa Fe
Worth the cost
Milan Simonich reminds us there once was fiscal opposition to New Mexico designating a state holiday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. (“Unusual political move created King holiday in N.M.,” Ringside Seat, Jan. 16). Separately, state Rep. Rod Montoya takes the position having a salaried state Legislature with adequate staffing would be too costly for our state (“Only citizens can choose whether their legislators deserve to be paid,” My View, Jan. 16). Some things are worth the cost. New Mexicans deserve a professional Legislature. It’s time to enter the 21st century.
Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
Right to bare arms?
I read the Missouri state Legislature now requires women to wear blazers or cardigans in legislative sessions. I imagine if the legislators were told the Second Amendment to the Constitution guarantees the right to bare arms, they would likely believe it and rescind the order.
Andrew Merriell
Santa Fe
Protect water future
New Mexico faces unprecedented challenges to our water resources as we learn to live with significant drought that has persisted for the last 20 years. With a revenue surplus this year estimated at $3.6 billion, it is the perfect time to invest in measures that will help address our water shortages.
The Strategic Water Reserve is an important tool to address our water challenges. It provides a means for the state to buy, lease and hold water rights in our rivers to meet the needs of endangered species and to send enough water downstream to keep New Mexico in compliance with water agreements. The Legislature needs to fund the reserve for New Mexico’s water future.
Steven Hamp
board of directors member
Santa Fe Watershed Association
Santa Fe