I am extremely disappointed by the proposed abandonment of 22 acres of public open space on South Meadows for development. I was a member of the County Open Lands, Trails and Parks Advisory Committee, or COLTPAC, the appointed county citizen board that recommended buying it. The area residents who proposed the open space purchase had excellent reasons. There was virtually no park land or open space in the area due to the complete lack of planning on the part of the county. The numerous taxpayers of the south side were receiving little local benefit from the Open Space bond. However, this precious island of open space was purchased amid a sea of development.
Have those reasons changed? Nope.
With continued development it’s worse under city control. But now, to add insult to injury, the county has totally abandoned area residents, and the city is prepared to do the same. Local residents should not be punished because government did not follow through. I support affordable housing, but this is absolutely the wrong way to go. The city and county need to honor their commitments and responsibilities and create a park/open space. It is a social justice travesty to do anything less.
David Gold
original COLTPAC member
Santa Fe
Here’s the research
In defense of his proposed subdivision of 35 ranchettes in the Pecos River watershed (“Cow Creek development proposal is a modest one,” My View, Oct. 17), developer Gerald Peters pleads: “It would befit … the public to fully educate themselves before casting stones.” So, here’s some relevant education from scientific journals. From, “Landscape Attributes of Subdivided Ranches: The trend toward ‘ranchettes’ is leaving range and forest lands fragmented,” published in Rangelands, 2002. Or read, “Throughout the American West, private open lands are being converted to human-dominated residential landscapes. This conversion is the foremost threat to wildlife habitat,” from the American Planning Association Journal, 2003. Then there is “… subdivisions can have profound impacts on the biodiversity of rural areas, particularly when they are adjacent to protected natural areas …[and] may result in an upsurge of disturbances, including noise, human presence, security lights, and increased levels of exotic species, habitat fragmentation, and predation by cats and dogs.” That’s from Conservation Biology, 1995.
Sterling Grogan
Santa Fe
Carve out a legacy
In a My View (“Fires will help the health of Southwestern forests,” Oct. 17), the authors Matthew Hurteau and Thomas W. Swetnam miss the point. The issue is not about differences of opinion. It is about the request that the U.S. Forest Service carry out an environmental impact statement. What is holding-up the Forest Service? Perhaps New Mexico is simply collateral damage, as the conclusions of official environmental studies, even local, could question a grander national strategy supporting logging and other interests.
The statement that “this mailer [from advocacy groups] is largely filled with misinformation that runs counter to the prevailing scientific understanding of our Southwestern forests” is misinformed at best, deceptive at worst. The main scientists referenced in the mailer have undisputed regional, national, and international credentials.
It is time to honor the memory of Stewart Udall, former Secretary of the Interior, who wrote “Each generation has its own rendezvous with the land, for despite our fee titles and claims of ownership, we are all brief tenants on this planet. By choice, or by default, we will carve out a land legacy for our heirs.”
François-Marie Patorni
Santa Fe
Expunge the past
One reason so few people are willing to run for public office, and we have so many lousy elected officials, is that the age of gotcha, a criminal conviction from 15 years ago is enough to sink a candidate, and even make one ineligible to take office, as you report (“Romero would need pardon if elected to serve,” Oct 22). The FBI considers 29.5 percent of American adults to have a criminal record, according to PolitiFact. Mere allegations, even unsubstantiated, are sufficient to sink a candidacy. No one wants to be dragged through the mud in the media, and that’s exactly what happens if you run for office and 10 years ago you got a DWI, or you had a nasty spat with your husband and got yourself arrested, or someone filed a bogus child abuse report about you. We need state legislation to say that once a person has completed their sentence, their criminal records should be automatically expunged so their reputation can be restored. The quality of our candidates and elected officials would skyrocket.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.