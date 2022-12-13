In 2015, Mayor Javier Gonzales and four city councilors introduced a resolution, 2015-92, which was passed, approved and adopted by the City Council: “Now, therefore be it resolved by the governing body of the city of Santa Fe that Land Use Department staff is directed to immediately reconvene the public process to develop standards for the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor and to present those standards to the governing body for adoption into the Land Use Code.”
This, it seems, was never done. Yet now the council, on the Land Use Department’s recommendation, as I understand it, is proposing to go ahead and make exceptions to the zoning along Old Pecos Trail despite the fact that no standards for such development have been enacted as directed by its own resolution. If this council expects its resolutions to be respected and enacted, it should not set the very bad example of ignoring those of its predecessors.
My eye went first to the visible list of “they want …” allegations in Frederico Archuleta’s My View (“Current chaos is no accident,” Dec. 10): “They” want crisis, chaos, riots and conflicts. Of course I thought he meant the party of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump. Then I saw that the hyper-simplistic “logic” was aimed at the Democrats, who have been in partial power for only two years. I’m surprised, given his mention of baby formula, that he didn’t allege President Joe Biden eats babies.
Kudos, Santa Fe New Mexican, for publishing the Bill Bramhall cartoon (“Got my top shooter back, too,” Dec. 9) on Brittney Griner’s release. Finally, one I can agree with. Former President Barack Obama traded five Taliban prisoners for traitor Bowe Bergdahl. President Joe Biden trades the most notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, aka the “Merchant of Death,” for someone who has protested over the national anthem. Meanwhile, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan gets to spend his fourth Christmas in a Russian prison. Teacher Marc Fogel also remains in a Russian jail for doing the same thing as the basketball star did without being afforded the same privilege.
Persistent questions over the past months about the large ugly apartment buildings sprouting overnight, it seems, all around town, have gone unanswered. Were height level restrictions ignored? Are there any affordable units in the buildings? Why are there no setbacks, trees, sidewalks or adjacent parks for the influx of tenants? Why no signs, as in other developments, listing supporting entities such as banks? Why little transparency about the permitting process? And above all, who owns these buildings?
If these apartments were built to house the 3,000 new workers for Los Alamos National Laboratory, why were these monsters not built in Los Alamos or White Rock? The answer would seem to be that living — or at least sleeping — in Santa Fe makes pit production jobs more appealing.
The time has come for the city to call a meeting and answer these questions raising major issues about who is benefiting. Certainly not our longtime inhabitants, many of whom can no longer afford to live here.
I do not want to take any credit away from Jack Schmitt, but I consider the headline (“Fifty years after native New Mexican was last person to walk on moon, NASA is returning,” Dec. 11) to be somewhat misleading. While Jack Schmitt could be considered technically “the last man to walk on the moon,” because he was the 12th of 12 men to ever walk on the moon, Gene Cernan left the last footprints on the moon, not Jack.