In 2015, Mayor Javier Gonzales and four city councilors introduced a resolution, 2015-92, which was passed, approved and adopted by the City Council: “Now, therefore be it resolved by the governing body of the city of Santa Fe that Land Use Department staff is directed to immediately reconvene the public process to develop standards for the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor and to present those standards to the governing body for adoption into the Land Use Code.”

This, it seems, was never done. Yet now the council, on the Land Use Department’s recommendation, as I understand it, is proposing to go ahead and make exceptions to the zoning along Old Pecos Trail despite the fact that no standards for such development have been enacted as directed by its own resolution. If this council expects its resolutions to be respected and enacted, it should not set the very bad example of ignoring those of its predecessors.

Robin Farwell Gavin

Popular in the Community