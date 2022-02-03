Having read Kim Shanahan’s column about the city zoning codebook ("City's green building codes can include apartment buildings," Building Santa Fe, Jan 30), we also wonder if anyone in the city has read it. The reason for our concern is the rezoning proposal for the development of 2200 Old Pecos Trail on the corner of West Zia Road and Old Pecos Trail, currently zoned R1 in compliance with our neighborhood preservation. The developer is asking for a change from R1 to R3, which means more units instead of the three to seven dwelling units allowed on 9-plus acres of land.
We are not opposed to R1 development. Our concerns about the proposal are the zoning change, the apparent lack of 50 percent “open space,” the ingress/egress on West Zia Road on a curve close to a stoplight and the traffic/ingress/egress safety issues on Old Pecos Trail. Then we have concerns about the development's impact on the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor, protected by the city’s general plan. With codes already are in place, we would hope our city planners and city councilors are aware of what is in the city codebook and protect our communities.
Donna Rae Peth and Robert Josephs
Santa Fe
Patient protection
Thank you, Dr. Hillary Norton, for protecting your patients from COVID-19 ("S.F. clinic says it won't treat unvaccinated in person," Feb. 1). I am a clinical psychologist who is immunocompromised, and for the last two years I have worked from home because of COVID-19. Luckily my employer is supportive and has encouraged me to continue to use telehealth until the pandemic has subsided.
I am vaccinated and boosted, but I could still be hospitalized if I contract the virus. I fail to understand or have empathy for the folks who continue to say it is their right to not be vaccinated during a pandemic. Then they demand to access services like rheumatology despite their reckless behavior. Dr. Norton has a right to protect herself, her staff, and her patients.
Elizabeth Maines
Santa Fe
Keep zoning
The Old Pecos Trail is the only uncluttered entrance to Santa Fe, with no advertisement signs to speak of. The traffic is very heavy now, and any additional schools, churches, or apartments would make it intolerable. I sincerely hope the zoning stays the same.
Catherine M. Harvey
Santa Fe
Thanks, Buddy
I enjoyed Phill Casaus’s wonderful column on Cervantes “Buddy” Roybal ("Buddy isn't nutty; giving back really works," Jan 30). Buddy is someone everyone in Santa Fe should know, as most of us have benefited from his generous volunteerism through the years. Buddy and his wonderful wife, Irene, have been acknowledged so many times for their contributions to this city. But their humility and graciousness are perhaps not known to so many.
I first met Buddy, and subsequently Irene, when he and I joined the board of the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation on the same day. He has the most amazing work ethic and sense of decency and truly believes in the importance of giving back and keeping his city beautiful and vibrant.
He has been on the volunteer boards of so many community organizations and yet still manages to own and run a wonderful local business: Coronado Paint and Decorating. I have purchased tile, carpet and other necessities from his staff and can honestly say they all absolutely love Buddy. There is a reason for that. Next time you are in Coronado Paint and Decorating, drop in and thank Buddy for his amazing and generous contributions to this city, the new benches in the Plaza being just one such effort.
Maureen McCarthy
Santa Fe
Walking toward peace
Thank you to Archbishop John C. Wester for unveiling a sign of peace at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Santa Fe on Dec. 19. The symbol of peace is a photo of the Pope and includes this quote: “The possessing of nuclear weapons is immoral.” The location of this symbol of peace is significant because it is within 100 yards of the building leased by the Los Alamos National Laboratory as the lab increases plutonium pit production for nuclear warheads.
Regarding nuclear disarmament, the archbishop said, “Moreover, we are robbing from the poor and needy with current plans to spend at least $1.7 trillion to 'modernize' our nuclear weapons and keep them forever.”
There are obscene profits to be made from producing nuclear weapons. As a Trinity bomb downwinder, I hate seeing my beloved New Mexico used in this way. I am grateful for the archbishop’s dialogue toward peace.
Mary Martinez White
Las Cruces
