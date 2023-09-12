Let's help clean up our beloved city. Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is hosting its annual volunteer fall litter cleanup. Toss no Mas is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Please visit Keepsantafebeautiful.org and sign up to cleanup your neighborhood or any other place you see that is heavily littered. We also have places to send if you if you do not have a designated area. You can pick up supplies from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, 1142 Siler Road. Help be a part of the solution. Thank you.
Carol Branch
executive director
Keep Santa Fe Beautiful
Santa Fe
The problematic species
Please, no more monuments to members of our problematic species. Unpleasant things are usually revealed down the line. Friends and I have discussed this. One suggested giant bunny statues. Brilliant! What about our New Mexico dinosaur coelophysis? Or a roadrunner?
Sarah Henderson
Santa Fe
Recognize the source
Just a well-deserved thank you to Peter Smith for his attention to the "tipping point" our nation finds itself at. ("It's democracy or bust right about now," My View, Sept. 10). As I read his opinion piece, I found myself considering the question directed to his fellow Americans years ago by Rodney King: "People, I just want to say, can we all get along?" Apparently not. A big corrective first step might include recognizing the "DNA of exclusion, hatred and distrust" promulgated by the very stable genius.
Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
A poster, please
Your Sept. 2 front-page photograph of Zozobra and the Fire Dancer is superb. It should be made into a poster. You could sell a lot of them. (I want one!)
Ginna Sloane
Santa Fe
Proud of the governor
I am proud of our governor's gun ban. It has been so sad to watch our fellow New Mexicans being gunned down daily. Leave the guns in the hands of the trained police force. They, too, are being targeted by guns in the wrong hands.
Irene Wachtel
Santa Fe
Teaching literacy
This is a response from a retired bilingual/special education teacher to your editorial on the literacy effort of the governor ("Emphasizing literacy is the right move now," Our View, Sept. 9). Two of your points I agree with strongly are teachers cannot do the job without parental help. A second agreement is that education often falls into silver-bullet-of-the-day fads. Evidence-based literacy practices are a good place to start.
That said, we do have to keep some things in mind: whatever methods used will not work for every single student. That is why we create Individualized Education Plans for special ed students. A second caution is that teaching students in their second language is not a best practice. Introducing them to the second language is necessary, but trying to learn academics in a second language is counterproductive. Here's hoping that the literacy effort will finally result in compliance with the court's finding in the Martinez/Yazzie case and provide most students with a constitutionally mandated sufficient education.
Georgia Roybal
Santa Fe
Tell us more
The recent announcement that the governor is proposing $30 million for a literacy institute to teach reading based on “scientific” methods has struck terror in my heart. Maybe it will be a wonderful solution to our serious problem of too many children and adults being unable to read or read at the level they should. But who knows? Very few details have been offered to the public (taxpayers) as to how their dollars are to be spent.
How a child or an adult learns to read depends on many factors and is a very individual process. The word “science” as it relates to literacy brings to my mind a whole lot of rules that won’t apply to every child equally. It’s not like learning to ride a bike or roller skate or even tie your own shoes. Someone learning to read needs to be focused and not thinking of where their next meal is going to be found or if their parent is doing OK in jail or your older sister is being bullied by big boys. In the 15 years I worked with hundreds of children in an after-school program at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Fe, I found that almost always the beginning reader who was doing well was read to at home. The ones who were struggling had no family help with homework. I would vote for using that money to hire more teachers and pay them what they deserve and reduce class sizes. But please tell us what the governor has in mind.