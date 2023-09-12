Let's help clean up our beloved city. Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is hosting its annual volunteer fall litter cleanup. Toss no Mas is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Please visit Keepsantafebeautiful.org and sign up to cleanup your neighborhood or any other place you see that is heavily littered. We also have places to send if you if you do not have a designated area. You can pick up supplies from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, 1142 Siler Road. Help be a part of the solution. Thank you.

Carol Branch

executive director

Recommended for you