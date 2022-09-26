I attended the WIPP forum on July 9 in Santa Fe. Previous letters to the editor have noted the poor logistics, inaudible sound quality and unreadable power PowerPoint presentation, all of which made it nearly impossible for nearly 250 attendees to obtain information. Most disturbing was the lack of time for audience questions. We were assured our questions would be answered if we submitted them on note cards provided at the meeting. Most of the submitted questions can be categorized into four areas: safety from hazardous waste substances, length of storage, transportation safeguards and apparent mission change.

Fast-forward to mid-September — despite repeated calls to the WIPP contact officer to learn when WIPP will respond to our questions, the WIPP website continues to state, “Questions that were submitted during the community forum are currently being compiled and will be answered and posted when available.” It shouldn’t take so long to advise the public of critical safety concerns. My concerns are exacerbated with news of additional federal funds for Los Alamos National Laboratory to build more nuclear warheads.

Cristine Marchand

