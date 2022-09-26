I attended the WIPP forum on July 9 in Santa Fe. Previous letters to the editor have noted the poor logistics, inaudible sound quality and unreadable power PowerPoint presentation, all of which made it nearly impossible for nearly 250 attendees to obtain information. Most disturbing was the lack of time for audience questions. We were assured our questions would be answered if we submitted them on note cards provided at the meeting. Most of the submitted questions can be categorized into four areas: safety from hazardous waste substances, length of storage, transportation safeguards and apparent mission change.
Fast-forward to mid-September — despite repeated calls to the WIPP contact officer to learn when WIPP will respond to our questions, the WIPP website continues to state, “Questions that were submitted during the community forum are currently being compiled and will be answered and posted when available.” It shouldn’t take so long to advise the public of critical safety concerns. My concerns are exacerbated with news of additional federal funds for Los Alamos National Laboratory to build more nuclear warheads.
Cristine Marchand
Santa Fe
Debate policy
The lack of imagination, let alone creativity, in the Republican Party rhetoric is staggering. Instead, we are subjected to the same old tropes — “stop the steal;” “it’s a hoax;” “Democrats are socialists, communists;” “LGBT people will groom and snatch your children;” “Critical race theory will make your [white] children feel guilty;” etc. Next, we will be told slavery is a figment of liberal imagination, that Natives voluntarily surrendered to relocation, that the wealth gap is only a problem for poor people and that President Joe Biden is responsible for inflation (never mind the coronavirus pandemic and price gouging by corporations). As to the obsession with a woman’s reproductive organs, what would Dr. Freud say about that? I’ll leave that to your imagination.
Whatever happened to discourse on policy? In its place, we have churlish name-calling and malicious acts like the Texas and Florida governors’ show of human trafficking. These behaviors of Republicans described above have probably, over time, set in some form of brain rot, so a discussion on policy would tax what is left of brain matter. Most likely they are following in the footsteps of their cognitively impaired and possibly criminal leader.
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox, LCSW
Santa Fe
Wrong focus
The headline “Woman murdered by spouse in Las Cruces” is more apt than tying the homicide of a woman in Las Cruces to the GOP (“Women with GOP ties killed in Las Cruces,” Sept. 22). A tragedy for all. Guns and alcohol lead to another senseless killing.
Mars Berman
Santa Fe
Personal, not political
If I only read the headlines, the article (“Women with GOP ties killed in Las Cruces,” Sept. 22) would have me thinking the poor gal was killed due to her political beliefs. Instead, her husband has been arrested, accused of killing her with a shotgun in their shared bedroom with their special-needs child in the house. Why bring politics into such a personal tragedy?
Ellen Kemper
Santa Fe
Start small
Were I to run for governor of New Mexico, I would start off small, by running, say, for city council or the Legislature, to get some experience of the hurly-burly of political life. Mark Ronchetti, on the other hand, seeks to jump from his job at KRQE to the highest level of government in the state, without, apparently, any prior political experience. Donald Trump jumped from real estate and TV to the presidency of the United States, and we all know how that turned out. While I’m sure Mark Ronchetti would be a great dinner guest and raconteur, as far as the governorship of New Mexico is concerned, he is Mark Wrongchetti.