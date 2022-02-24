Recently, an Arizona Catholic priest was found to have used the word “we” instead of “I” in baptism and other church ceremonies. This simple mistake is unacceptable to the mighty church. Thousands of Catholic families are being told that they are no longer officially baptized or even married in the cold eyes of the church. To a devout Catholic, this is shattering and life-changing news. Unfortunately, the mighty Catholic Church is not prepared to forgive this simple mistake, unlike its apparent blanket “forgiveness” and protection of thousands of child-molesting priests over the years. I was taught that forgiveness was a major part of Christ’s teachings.
David King
Santa Fe
Over the top
During the call on Feb. 2 for the city of Santa Fe Health and Safety Committee Task Force meeting, an unfairly biased presentation about the hardships of women in the fire department was given to the committee ("Santa Fe seeks ways to increase number of female firefighters," Feb. 23). As a woman that has spent my entire career in a paramilitary, male-dominated environment, I am all for equal rights for women and have experienced gender bias which robbed me of both job opportunities and pay.
With that said, I was embarrassed by the presentation of half-truths and gaslighting of the Santa Fe Fire Department. I want to apologize to the employees of the fire department and let all who attended the meeting know that this is not the respectable representation of women for equality that should have been portrayed. This was a disappointment and embarrassment to women, like me, in similar career fields.
Alyssa Nieto
Santa Fe
Explain about housing
In the Feb. 22 editorial, (“Problem is clear — now build housing solutions,” Our View) you state: “Remember, for 10 years, housing was not being built in Santa Fe.” I only have lived here for less than six years, but many of your readers also may not “remember” that history. It would add much to the discussion of the problem if you would print an explanation of exactly how and why no housing was built in Santa Fe for a 10-year period.
E. Norman George
Santa Fe
Baked Alaska?
Considering Tsar Vladimir III's (Putin) current actions toward Ukraine, I wonder when he will be demanding the return of Russian Alaska. It was, after all, a bad deal for them and he will probably want to renegotiate.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Justice lessons
Bravo to Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies for initiating the Life Project at Santa Fe Public Schools in high schools and to William Perdue Jr., a special agent in the District Attorney's Office, and his sister, Franchesca Perdue, who developed the Life Project. It makes good sense to create a pilot program that connects law enforcement with area teens in an effort to educate teens about risky behaviors and give law enforcement officers the opportunity to build positive relationships with teens. As noted by The New Mexican ("Take justice knowledge into high schools," Our View, Feb. 20) editorial board, the pilot program has the potential for encouraging youth to aspire to become police officers as well as heading off criminal conduct. I look forward to seeing the data that results from this program.
Rachel Feldman
chair, Civil Rights and Criminal Justice
Reform Committee
Indivisible SOS Santa Fe
More equal coverage
We're so proud that both the Demonettes and the Demons are advancing to the District 5 championship game ("Demons stay cool, light it up," and "Demonettes shake off cold start to rout Los Lunas," Feb. 24). So, can you explain why the photo of the boys was three time the size as the girls' photo? And why there was three times the coverage for the boys — all of which was above the fold?
Barbara Edelman
Santa Fe
