According to The New Mexican, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe received a Paycheck Protection Program loan (“Paycheck Protection Program funds went to many Santa Fe businesses,” July 18).
In the past few years, we’ve read about numerous dioceses filing for bankruptcy protection because of the pederastic priests they have enabled. Not to mention that we live under the illusion of separation of church and state. Or the fact the Vatican controls 177 million acres of land across the world, or 277,000 square miles. But they want U.S. taxpayers to bail them out?
Let’s get our government out of the religion business. We have no business subsidizing any religion.
Stan Biderman
Santa Fe
Illegal ride
In Friday’s edition, on the front of the Local & Region section, The New Mexican published a photo of two individuals riding their ATVs in the Rio Grande. New Mexico law states that, “Operating an ATV in a way that damages the environment” is illegal. There is abundant life in the riverbed of all rivers, both clinging to rocks and buried in the mud. These insects become fish food, and the health of the fish in the river is very much dependent on an ample supply of this aquatic life. Numerous birds also feed on the adult form of many of these insects. Undoubtedly, the behavior of these two individuals destroyed a considerable amount of this habitat. I am disappointed, to say the least, that the newspaper appears to be condoning this selfish and illegal behavior.
Rob Grundy
Santa Fe County
Backing Campos
The Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club enthusiastically supports Paul Campos for the House District 48 vacancy.
Paul Campos has been fighting to ensure the sustainability of our land-use decisions since he was county attorney, and his experience was also put to use on the city’s Planning Commission. Paul’s contributions have been a vital part of Santa Fe’s Sustainable Land Development Code. During his eight years as a Santa Fe County Commissioner, Campos closely watched developer plans and applications to ensure they were meeting the county’s affordable housing requirements.
A native of Santa Rosa who grew up with English as a second language, Campos’ efforts ensured that protection of our air and water resources was prioritized. His volunteer contributions include public banking and reform of the Public Regulation Commission.
Ken Hughes
Northern Group political chairman
Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter
A weakened America
Florida has become the hottest of hot spots, having recently reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases of any state. The Florida governor once boasted he could safely ignore Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines because, “We’re not New York.” This president and certain Republican governors don’t believe in science or in applying the scientific method to problem-solving. President Donald Trump declares the virus will disappear “like magic” — no questions need be asked, no need to form a hypothesis and then to test that hypothesis, and no need to assess evidence-based results that might necessitate admitting mistakes.
Trump likes to say he follows his gut — akin to reading entrails — so, not surprisingly, a coordinated federal leadership effort is missing in inaction. Fools in high places weaken our ability to contain the virus and weaken our resolve to heal wounds and address systemic ills that continue to afflict our nation. We desperately need a transfusion of new leadership in Washington that believes in proactive, fact-based, progressive-minded solutions before we succumb to a constitutional breakdown known as a chronic failure to thrive — not America the great but an America that is greatly diminished and enfeebled from within.
Barbara Allen Kenney
Santa Fe
