I have been and am now a cancer patient. I attended the botanical garden event put on by New Mexico Cancer Care Associates when Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center was accused of being uncaring and of abandoning the mostly elderly cancer patients who were attending. Now I learn the oncology group had initiated the termination of the contract and that Christus, in turn, responded. I assume that in doing so, the cancer care group would be removing revenues for laboratory, infusion services, radiation and chemotherapy from the hospital for itself.

I have lived in Santa Fe since 1976, co-founded Arroyo Chamiso Pediatric Center and was on the hospital medical staff for 40 years. Christus St. Vincent has been integral, essential and a critical supporter and provider of care for all the children of Santa Fe regardless of insurance, and indeed for all ages in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico. It deserves our support. I have received excellent, competent cancer care and will continue to trust Drs. Andrea Teague, Timothy Lopez, Matthew Jackson and the others they bring on to the Christus St. Vincent oncology team.

Dr. Edward H. Kleiner

