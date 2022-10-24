I have been and am now a cancer patient. I attended the botanical garden event put on by New Mexico Cancer Care Associates when Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center was accused of being uncaring and of abandoning the mostly elderly cancer patients who were attending. Now I learn the oncology group had initiated the termination of the contract and that Christus, in turn, responded. I assume that in doing so, the cancer care group would be removing revenues for laboratory, infusion services, radiation and chemotherapy from the hospital for itself.
I have lived in Santa Fe since 1976, co-founded Arroyo Chamiso Pediatric Center and was on the hospital medical staff for 40 years. Christus St. Vincent has been integral, essential and a critical supporter and provider of care for all the children of Santa Fe regardless of insurance, and indeed for all ages in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico. It deserves our support. I have received excellent, competent cancer care and will continue to trust Drs. Andrea Teague, Timothy Lopez, Matthew Jackson and the others they bring on to the Christus St. Vincent oncology team.
Dr. Edward H. Kleiner
Santa Fe
The larger problem
Lost in the swirl of accusations around the issue of the latest attack ad on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is the much larger issue of the problems with our jails, so overcrowded that it was essential, for humanitarian reasons, to institute an early release program during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The epidemic now seems to be passing, but the crisis at our jails remains and seems to be of little concern to most of us or to our elected officials.
In 2018, 300,000 people were being held in state and federal prisons for low-level drug violations, with only 36 percent of the federal drug budget going to treatment while more than half went to law enforcement. These numbers continue to increase. In fact, policing and imprisonment have been called a superb growth industry, which is why the U.S. jail population is the largest in the world. Do we care? Does it matter? These inmates are our friends, our neighbors, even our relatives — but we have yet to turn our attention to the issue that causes increased suffering and early death.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Road danger alert
I believe the material chosen by the state Department of Transportation to repave Interstate 25 near Algodones is a major safety hazard that needs to be replaced. The shiny black surface being used currently reflects headlights of oncoming cars and acts as a mirror for them at night, causing drivers to become blinded at several points. I’ve driven twice at night in the last week between Albuquerque and Santa Fe and was unable to see well because of the glare reflecting on both sides of the road. It is really bad. A nonglare surface should be put down immediately to lessen the safety hazard.
Priscilla Shannon Gutierrez
Santa Fe
No experience
Listening to Mark Ronchetti’s political rhetoric attacking Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reminds me of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” a short story by James Thurber. In the story, Walter Mitty daydreams of being a conquering hero — reminiscent of Ronchetti’s claims he can fix state government, crime and failing public schools. How he plans to accomplish this is questionable, since he lacks background knowledge and experience in any of these areas. He has never served in city or state government, worked in law enforcement, been a teacher or school administrator, and last but not least, spent time in the legal field. The office of governor is not an apprenticeship position. I hope voters will take voting seriously before voting for the Republican candidate for governor.