Whenever we meet someone new in Santa Fe, the first question is, "What enticed you to move here?" The "welcoming community" is the familiar answer. People come from all over to savor the clean air, the picturesque sky and the unconditional respect we have for our neighbors. Why then do we have a "neighbor" asking to overrule these principles of community planning that harmonize nature with progress?
The "neighbor" in this instance is Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center seeking variances for a new 80,000-square-foot cancer center building that will rise above all others, alter the slope of an ancient arroyo for a parking lot and create a traffic pattern that is sure to implode on the busy high-speed roadway of St. Michael's Drive. We plead with the community of Santa Fe to help convince Christus St. Vincent to be a better neighbor and simply follow the rules.
Donna J. Lynch
Santa Fe
A sad loss
I was absolutely shocked and saddened to learn about the death of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, the city planner for Española. Our paths crossed when he was exploring methods to reduce the city’s growing light pollution problem and have Española added to the International Dark-Sky Association's prestigious list of dark sky-certified cities.
One of the many meetings was held at TheNew Mexican newspaper printing facility. Our company had recently converted all of the outdoor lighting with our dark sky-approved luminaires, and he wanted to visit the site at night and review the installation. Muhammad was very pleased with the installation, and we spoke several times afterward. Muhammad was an honorable and respectable man who will be missed by all who knew him.
Buddy Stefanoff
VP engineering
Crossroads LED
Owasso, Okla.
Recent events in Florida
The recent events in Florida tell us nothing new about former President Donald Trump. The sad fact is they just confirm what we already knew about the Republican Party. The Republican Party long ago adapted his values as its own, and Trump has none. Family and acquaintances confirm he is an amoral pathological liar. Many Republicans, including elected Republicans in Washington, agreed with that assessment, until they joined his cult.
So, the question is, do you really want such people to be in control of the U.S. government? What kind of a country do you think they might be able to create with Trump in total control of Washington, including the House and Senate? Would you want to live in such a place? If the idea does not appeal to you, get involved in stopping it!
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Boosting New Mexico
When enacted into law, the Inflation Reduction Act will be the largest piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. The bill is being championed as a measure to curb climate change, but the benefits of the bill are also poised to spark billions of dollars in economic growth and grow domestic manufacturing of clean energy.
The bill, when combined with last year’s bipartisan Infrastructure Act, stands to deliver $18 billion for New Mexico — a sixfold return on technologies like wind and solar. The act will likewise create 125,297 jobs (measured in job years) in clean energy, transportation and manufacturing. And it will save New Mexico residents roughly $900 million on energy and transportation costs over the coming years, combating inflation.
Gabriela Olmedo
policy associate
Advanced Energy Economy
Las Cruces
The man who came to dinner
We invited him into our house as an honored guest. He made himself so at home, he rearranged the furniture, disregarded cherished rituals and traditions, dismissed loyal staff, tried to take permanent possession by enlisting lawless supporters to wrest our inheritance from us, and when finally forced to leave, absconded with some of our most precious goods. Those who didn’t have to clean up after him may still love — nay, emulate — his rapacious style, may threaten violence to preserve their illusion of a superhero able to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it, but strip away the myth and what you have is an ill-mannered thief who cons others to shoot, then carry consequences, for him. Would you prefer the most powerful country on Earth to beg: Please, sir, can we have our national security back? Isn't it more appropriate for Americans to follow our laws, with a big stick, to take back what's ours?