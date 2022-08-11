Whenever we meet someone new in Santa Fe, the first question is, "What enticed you to move here?" The "welcoming community" is the familiar answer. People come from all over to savor the clean air, the picturesque sky and the unconditional respect we have for our neighbors. Why then do we have a "neighbor" asking to overrule these principles of community planning that harmonize nature with progress?

The "neighbor" in this instance is Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center seeking variances for a new 80,000-square-foot cancer center building that will rise above all others, alter the slope of an ancient arroyo for a parking lot and create a traffic pattern that is sure to implode on the busy high-speed roadway of St. Michael's Drive. We plead with the community of Santa Fe to help convince Christus St. Vincent to be a better neighbor and simply follow the rules.

Donna J. Lynch

