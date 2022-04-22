Despite what you may have read, oncology services at the Christus St. Vincent Regional Cancer Center are not going anywhere. As employed radiation oncologists at Christus St. Vincent, we are here for our patients and will continue to work with all of our patients’ referring doctors. This includes doctors in independent private practice and university physicians, in addition to physicians that work for the hospital. Our cancer patients, who are enduring such a difficult and anxiety-provoking time in their lives, remain our utmost concern. There will be no change in our presence here or ability to continue offering cutting-edge radiation therapy to all our Northern New Mexico patients.
Ensuring that all patients have access to quality care regardless of their ability to pay is a guiding principle at Christus St. Vincent. That keeps the focus of our work where it should be: on the patients we serve. In fact, one of the biggest benefits for an oncologist working at Christus St. Vincent is the ability to focus entirely on cancer patients and their families, allowing them to access all the critical ancillary services in which Christus St. Vincent has invested. We have both enjoyed working with Christus St. Vincent for many years because we have deep New Mexico roots. We believe in the power of our integrated cancer care, with the backing of the Mayo Clinic, to best help patients. There is zero danger of interruption to the care of our radiation oncology patients.
Matt Jackson, M.D.
Bryan Goss, M.D.
Santa Fe
An inspiring life
On this Holy Saturday, I want to thank the family of Pablo J. Ortega for their rich, loving and heartbreaking obituary. To get a sense of Santa Fe, I often read a couple of obituaries, but this is the first to make me cry. With such a full life, somehow the ultimate mystery overcame him at 25, the donation call for Stop Soldier Suicide suggests. This is the day Christians believe that the tomb held the Transformation of Love. I pray for his family that they experience that love amid the grief.
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
A Prayer for our Young
(a Prayer and a Law to end War)
May a Man always remember
A man’s heart is his womb love joy and his sword;
And the sword of forgiveness is so sharp
It cuts us together not apart.
And when he heals the wounds of war
And touches the soul and spirit of the earth
And his own feminine side {the wild male heart}
He will find his true joy;
And remembers; I am you and you are me
And with love we are the world.
Robert Francis "Mudman"
Smith Johnson
Santa Fe
Supporting women
The American Association of University Women Santa Fe is having an event for our local branch. We would love to have the support of community members. The Matinee with Wine and Jewels event is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. April 30 at the Herve Wine Bar, 139 W. San Francisco St. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine and booster required or a negative PCR test 48 hours before the event. RSVP to etidwell01@gmail.com. Cost is $20 at the door.
Luanne Moyer
Santa Fe
Patient concerns
As a patient of the New Mexico Cancer Care Associates and Christus St. Vincent, I have concerns on how Christus St. Vincent is handling the separation. What will happen to the patients? What about another worry for the patient, isn’t the illness enough for them to worry about? What about the hardship to the patient, especially if they would have to commute even further for treatment? What about kindness? What about helping each other? What about family?
Lois Rael
Santa Fe
Continue treatment
Last summer, I was diagnosed with early stage but aggressive breast cancer. I have chosen and am dependent on the competent and compassionate care I receive at New Mexico Cancer Care Associates, as was my husband until he lost his cancer battle in 2020. My outcome (and that of so many others) could be adversely affected if there is any interruption in treatment. I respectively plead with Christus St. Vincent to at least honor the existing contract in order to provide more time to settle the relationship with Cancer Care Associates so patients’ welfare is protected.
Anne Gonzales
Santa Fe