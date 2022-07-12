In response to the July 2 letter to the editor submitted by Lita Sanders (“A lost society”), I could not agree more. Our society is lost when there are those who embrace the notion their beliefs should be imposed on our citizenry legally. We are not a Christian nation. We are a nation with many Christians, true. However, not all Christians share her position. We are also a nation of those with a vast number of beliefs. Those who embrace the writer’s brand of Christianity have assumed the power to legally impose their particular views on all of the citizens of that nation. She prays to a God that she believes in to assert those who do not embrace what she does, as she puts it, are judged to be prideful and arrogant. My belief is that it is the height of “prideful arrogance” that there are those who would determine the rights of others.
I do not pray this brand of Christian will not continue to prevail legally on those who do not agree with them. I will vote instead. Hopefully, so will those who do not share the rhetoric of the writer.
Tom Donald
Santa Fe
Hypocrisy on life
The mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., hits home, literally. I went to music performances at Ravinia Festival, having grown up in adjacent Glencoe. With life being sacred from the beginning, how is it congruent to promote accessibility of guns that are so easily used to kill children and young people, among others? How is possible to advocate for enforced pregnancy, regardless of incest, rape or some daily sex requirement/rape in domestic violence? How is it that guns can be sold, readily bought and used gratuitously for rampant carnage, yet it’s seen as essential to interfere with a woman’s sovereignty over her body? How is it OK many men take little or no responsibility for creating that life and it’s deemed important to make birth control for women illegal, inaccessible? Doesn’t this perpetuate abortions? People who think “Happiness is a Warm Gun” could benefit from delving into the innuendos of that song and potentially gaining a deeper understanding of why they seem to think they need guns so badly. What I see is a flagrant, egregious hypocrisy that has nothing to do with the Second Amendment.
Lola Moonfrog
Santa Fe
Congress to blame
Don’t blame the Supreme Court; blame Congress. The Court only interprets the law based on the Constitution. When Presidents can’t get legislation passed that supports their issues, they shouldn’t rule by decree (in plans and rules they design). Congress should pass appropriate legislation. It has abdicated its duty to pass such.
Of note is the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court did not outlaw abortion. It appropriately reasoned the claimed privacy right to decide to have an abortion has no foundation in the text or history of the Constitution. The Supreme Court in 1973 overstepped its bounds with the faulty interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s concept of personal liberty; i.e. that a pregnant woman has a “constitutional” right of privacy to decide whether or not to abort a fetus. The 14th Amendment was not designed to create new rights but to protect the liberties already guaranteed by the Constitution.
Congress has had 50 years to pass a law guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion. It’s time for them to act on this and other issues such as the environment. Shame on Congress!
Vick Thomas
Santa Fe
Not a moderate
Don’t be fooled by gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s supposedly moderate position on abortion. Remember, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh deceived us by implying they would not try to overturn Roe v. Wade. The word of Republicans cannot be trusted. Ronchetti will be under pressure to go the way of other states and outlaw abortion. We must vote Democrat to protect a woman’s right to an abortion. Republicans have too much power in the Supreme Court, and overturning Roe v. Wade is only the beginning. Do not give them any more leverage by voting for them in New Mexico. Protect us by voting Democrat!
Nancy Nickell
Santa Fe
Two things
One, Harvey Yates’ deal (“I’m an Oil Magnate: Let’s make a deal,” My View, July 3) is absurd. But if he is in a deal-making mood, I have an offer for him: I will help him to take all hydrocarbons out of Santa Fe County. But in exchange, he has to pursue a project to have the oil industry comb New Mexico’s oil fields and locate every abandoned well, and he has to cap them according to EPA standards — not the oil industry standard of ignore and bury. His vaunted oil industry must also plug every oil field methane leak and clean up acres of abandoned oil field equipment and junk.
Two, I recently visited Bosque Redondo and learned more about Major General James Henry Carleton’s and Christopher “Kit” Carson’s assimilation of Native Americans. That reminded me of how elements within Santa Fe have taken many steps in the last few years to eradicate 400 years of Hispanic culture. Disneyfication is now dominant.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Banners in Taos
I was recently in Taos and saw they hung art banners, sort of like the ones in Santa Fe made to honor the veterans. They were all around the north side, attached to light poles and telephone pole. Might this work? Some were sheltered from the wind better than others, and they were integrated into the community, not just on one stretch of road.
Allison Kulp
Santa Fe