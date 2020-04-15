I have to get it off my chest. Recently, The New Mexican chose to run a front-page article (“We still believe,” April 10) replete with a full-color picture of a family that decided to defy the shelter-in-place order of our elected officials. I am all in favor of freedom of choice and liberty, but I think that the newspaper made a huge mistake.
Why call attention to those who are putting their own needs above those of their fellow citizens? What about all the people who really wanted to make this pilgrimage but decided to sacrifice for the common good? Because of this attention to outliers, there could be a lot more people who decide that sheltering in place maybe isn’t that necessary after all.
Susan Zorn
Santa Fe
Not guaranteed
I want to thank the National Rifle Association for setting me straight. I thought the coronavirus was a threat to national and global health and the economy. Now I understand that despite over 100,000 deaths, COVID-19 is obviously a snowflake hoax. The real threat is from the zombie apocalypse, an invasion by Nicaragua or King George III. Since group immunity, community responsibility and personal forbearance are such difficult concepts, let’s make it simple. When someone just has to buy a gun or ammo in a store, or go shooting at an indoor range during this crisis, they must agree in writing to give up the right to a ventilator. After all, ventilators are not guaranteed by the Constitution.
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
Effective education
I would like to give kudos to Desert Academy and its teachers for making the transition to distance learning in a very effective and professional way. In this difficult time, my child is still getting a great education and connecting with teachers and classmates. Thank you all and hats off to you.
Richard Wilson
Santa Fe
Carry on
What is today? Trash day! And, I must get the mail. I have to go outside. What should I wear?
Coming back into the house, my three cats look at me and say, “Now you know why we scratch the furniture.”
I cut my own hair. Looks like I used a weed whacker and a cracked mirror.
I broke a tooth and realized self-dentistry is out of the question.
I’ve applied for an online law degree from the University of American Samoa.
I’m an introvert. An introvert is someone who doesn’t like people. But I could use a dose of being pummeled by an extreme extrovert fueled by coffee while standing in line at Trader Joe’s holding a watermelon.
I think I’ll teach myself Russian.
When I must run an errand, I dress for a bank robbery: mask, gloves, hoodie.
I’ve watched all seasons of The Great British Baking Show.
What’s happening to me?
I need a dog cone, so I won’t touch my face.
On the news, they interviewed a woman who couldn’t understand why the only man she had ever loved had been taken.
Will there be a post-pandemic stress disorder?
Humans are hardwired to connect, not be disembodied from society. Never have we been left to absorb the world’s sorrows alone. In crisis we gather to mourn and grieve. Social distancing should not become a way of life. The boundaries will come down.
I’m less individualistic than I thought.
If this goes on for another three months, I may eat the cats.
Stay calm and carry on, Santa Fe.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Help the animals
We are quite blessed to have the amazing Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society to serve our community’s animals. My husband and I are huge dog lovers and have adopted from the shelter. Now, more than ever, the shelter needs your financial support. I just put a check into the mail to them. As its website says, “Rise up to save lives.” You can donate on the website, sfhumanesociety.org.
Kim Schiffbauer
Santa Fe
Guarantee the vote
The Republicans are clearly desperate to prevent mail-in voting. We voted by mail in Los Angeles for years without any problems or evidence of fraud, and the population there far exceeds New Mexico’s. Clearly, New Mexico can put in place measures to guarantee validity of the vote, perhaps for the general election. Republicans know that if everybody gets to vote, they lose.
Byron J. Gross
Santa Fe
Constituent service
My family and I live in the Pueblos del Sol subdivision in the city’s District 4. Every day we have to stand helpless and watch as traffic scofflaws brazenly run the stop signs at our four-way stop intersection on Governor Miles Road and Cliff Palace. This intersection is heavily trafficked and situated next to a family park. I contacted our city councilor, Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez. She acted immediately on our behalf with the city’s public works staff and the police department to address the situation. Within days there were police officers stationed near the intersection stopping and citing violators. In fact, as I write this in the morning on a weekday, two officers are parked near the intersection waiting to pounce.
Despite the life-altering circumstances City Hall is dealing with related to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is refreshing to know that Councilor Cassutt-Sanchez and the police department are keeping public safety and responsiveness to their constituents at the forefront.
Reuben Montes
Santa Fe
The COVID doldrums
Things I’ve learned during my COVID doldrums:
- There are places to clean I did not know needed it.
- It really gets Robert’s attention when I suggest we get a little dog or a third cat.
- My closets are more spacious now, so they can eventually be refilled.
- I have enjoyed not putting on a bra or makeup for days in a row.
- I have added several meals to my cooking repertoire.
- Toilet paper is worthy of a household shrine.
- The tunes I play sound better after all this practicing.
- Hikes and bikes are sanity savers.
Thanks to The New Mexican for keeping me informed. I look forward to giving my friends and family hearty hugs when my COVID doldrums are over.
Margaret Armstrong
Santa Fe
Incompetence in action
President Donald Trump: You fired the entire U.S. pandemic response team, threw out the playbook, ignored the severity of the threat, called the coronavirus a hoax, rejected test kits from the World Health Organization, scoffed at science, gave deadly medical advice, told states to get their own personal protective equipment and ventilators, and then confiscated shipments and competed against states in bidding for that lifesaving equipment. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands have gotten sick and more than 24,000 have died.
To put it simply, Mr. Trump, your incompetence is killing us.
Caitlyn Frost
Santa Fe
Hate sin
Richard Singer in a letter (April 8) suggests that “Trump hatred is also a virus.” He is wrong. To hate Trump is to hate sin. Everything that Jesus taught us to be, Trump is not; everything that Jesus taught us not to be, Trump is.
(The Rev.) Richard Rowe
Santa Fe
