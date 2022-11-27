I am probably older than Dr. John Rosemont, and no, my toddlers and those of my friends didn’t have organized play activities (“A bad take,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 22). They became creative children with imaginations and are productive adults. They had fewer toys than most kids today and, yes, played with pots and pans. A usual statement in our houses was, “Find something to do or I will find it for you,” and they knew that meant helping with chores. A great motivator for imagination and devising one’s own play rather than being programmed by organization. We let children be children with each other, not micromanaged by adults, taking responsibility for their own actions, and, yes, learning to live with consequences. Something, you bet, I am nostalgic for today.
Suzanne Schutze
Taos
Obey traffic laws
Santa Fe is trying to become a more bicycle-friendly city with new bike lanes and paths. Share the Road signs encourage drivers to be on the lookout for and courteous to bicycles. Meanwhile, far too many bicyclists seem to think they don't need to reciprocate, zipping thorough stop signs, zig-zagging between traffic and, worst of all, riding down the middle of one-way streets in the wrong direction and expecting cars to move aside and flipping an all too familiar gesture as they pass as if they own the road. If bicyclists want to share the road, they also should obey the same traffic laws as automobile drivers.
Tommy Thompson
Santa Fe
A treasure
I treasure turning to Generation Next every Friday in TheNew Mexican. Young Santa Feans share thoughtful, engaging and well-expressed views and opinions on their page. Emma Meyers reviewed Santa Fe High Theatre's clever staging of the play, Much Ado about Nothing, recently ("Much to love," Nov. 18). Cora Thompson also checked in as well ("Horror fans: 'The Shining' is a better book than movie," Nov. 18). Every week you'll read the writings of our expressive and talented teenagers. Go for it.
Richard Polese
Santa Fe
Find the weakness
Having seen the frequent texts concerning water main breaks throughout town and then seeing the front page story in The Santa Fe New Mexican, I have a question: Isn’t it possible to have a comprehensive plan to check the entire system to ascertain the weaknesses before they break? I don’t think the solution to the public’s concerns is to restrict the dissemination of water break communications. Instead, the Department Director whose job it is to maintain water services might develop a plan to inspect the entire system rather than reacting as breaks occur. Dirt in the pipes clogs home faucets and is a health hazard. This is a serious concern and should be treated as such.
Valerie Sandoval
Santa Fe
Watch the pattern
Some prisons offer inmates effective rehabilitation programs that seek to correct anti-social thinking patterns and, ultimately, their anti-social behavior. A lesson commonly included in such courses addresses the tendency of lawbreakers to see and present themselves as victims. This is called “playing the victim role.” Another common trait of offenders is to devise nicknames for people, which are often unflattering. We may recall the lines from Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock: “Shifty Henry said to Bugs, For Heaven's sake, No one's lookin', now's the chance to make a break. Bugsy turned to Shifty and he said, Nix nix I wanna stick around a while and get my kicks. Let’s rock." So, let’s not forget Crooked Hillary, Low-Energy Jeb, Little Marco and Ron DeSanctimonious. We are talking about stereotypical criminal behaviors. To proclaim one’s absolute innocence and victimhood and to pin disparaging monikers on one’s opponents — now who does that sound like?