I am probably older than Dr. John Rosemont, and no, my toddlers and those of my friends didn’t have organized play activities (“A bad take,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 22). They became creative children with imaginations and are productive adults. They had fewer toys than most kids today and, yes, played with pots and pans. A usual statement in our houses was, “Find something to do or I will find it for you,” and they knew that meant helping with chores. A great motivator for imagination and devising one’s own play rather than being programmed by organization. We let children be children with each other, not micromanaged by adults, taking responsibility for their own actions, and, yes, learning to live with consequences. Something, you bet, I am nostalgic for today.

Suzanne Schutze

Taos

