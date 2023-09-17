It's a shame that there was so much outcry about the "right" to carry a gun and so little about the reason behind Governor Lujan Grisham's real purpose for her temporary order of a gun ban in Albuquerque from all those public officials who so vigorously opposed her order. I read nothing from them about protecting children.
Priorities? The so-called "right" to open carry a gun? I'm no lawyer but from what I have read over the years the Second Amendment is still open to interpretation and discussions about its real intention continue. So, Mr. AG, Mr. Sheriff, Mr. Judge, your honor, and others who jumped on and opposed her order vigorously: Can you please now share your vigorous thoughts on the constitutional right of children in to live a fruitful, long, safe and happy life?
Lenny Tischler
Santa Fe
Reimagining hate
I live in Northern New Mexico where I only recently have noticed Viking helmets, a symbol for white supremacists, spray painted on walls. When I see this symbol of fascism, I imagine hundred of little heart symbols all over the helmet. The hateful symbol immediately transforms into a stronger and more relevant symbol. When I see a swastika, the symbol of Hitler's Nazi Germany, I imagine or visualize an X symbol superimposed on the swastika, making it a wind mill.
I don't have to waste my time buying expensive spay paint to neutralize the hateful symbols of fascism. I can visualize them in my mind as a proud American who honors the diversity of our national history and the many cultures and races that make up our proud country, the United States of America.
Jay Dillon
Santa Fe
Water park worries
Regarding an article ("Water history project gets funding," June 11 about the Water History Park, I have this to say about the proposal. As a regular visitor to this bucolic oasis, I hope designers of the project do not add signs along a concrete walk. Keep them inside the building. I am a retired landscape architect and am 100% in favor of education and water conservation. This should be a priority.
But this proposal is the first step in over-development of a perfect area for both people and their dogs to enjoy peace and quiet. To see dogs rolling on their backs in the grass says it all. Funds for the project could be used not only to tell the history of the building (inside) but also fund a "docent" to keep the building open for visitors. Don't junk up the shady park, which would be impacted by construction of a walk with signs. Save this small remaining part of The City Beautiful.
Kathie Enz
Santa Fe
Wrong priorities
Several things — the Sept. 12 headline, "Sheriff says county won't enforce ban." No wonder no one obeys the law. Even our sheriffs pick and choose what to obey. Then, a Democratic legislator says governors can work with lawmakers on "genuine reforms" in the article ("Reverberations continue from governor's gun order," Sept. 12). Hogwash. Legislators never accomplish much, let alone gun reforms. How many sessions do they need to provide meaningful gun laws? Finally, this quote from Randall County Jail, Amarillo, heard from a young punk who said, "as much as I paid for my gun, I want to use it!" That represents what our society is dealing with; meanwhile, our law enforcement chooses what to enforce.