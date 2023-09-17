It's a shame that there was so much outcry about the "right" to carry a gun and so little about the reason behind Governor Lujan Grisham's real purpose for her temporary order of a gun ban in Albuquerque from all those public officials who so vigorously opposed her order. I read nothing from them about protecting children.

Priorities? The so-called "right" to open carry a gun? I'm no lawyer but from what I have read over the years the Second Amendment is still open to interpretation and discussions about its real intention continue. So, Mr. AG, Mr. Sheriff, Mr. Judge, your honor, and others who jumped on and opposed her order vigorously: Can you please now share your vigorous thoughts on the constitutional right of children in to live a fruitful, long, safe and happy life?

Lenny Tischler

