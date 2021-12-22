The monthly child tax credit has expired, and we received our final payment of $250. The wonderful check that came on the 15th every month is gone. Financial help caring for my granddaughter will be cut off, and as a 70-year-old with multiple sclerosis, my options are already limited.
I do not receive regular child-support payments from my goddaughter for my granddaughter. Without the tax credit, I will be forced to dip further into my meager retirement funds, which need to last a couple of decades.
It’s difficult enough to afford food these days. The tax credit payments allowed us to get groceries when my Social Security check was all spent.
The best holiday gift members of Congress can give families for 2022 would be the continued reassurance of food on the table and warm houses, thanks to the child tax credit.
Aurore Bleck
Santa Fe
Wet, welcome transformation
Kudos to the artists who have transformed the Salvador Perez pool area into a water wonderland. The subject matter is varied, the compositions are well thought out, and the bright colors of the many murals are a joy to behold.
Molly Clark
Santa Fe
Easy fix for leave payouts
This is a belated observation on a recent story by Milan Simonich about the payout to the retiring city manager of Santa Fe ("Outgoing city manager to get $35,000 vacation time payout," Ringside Seat, Dec. 3) of about $35,000 for accumulated annual leave earned but not taken during her employment
The article mentioned that about 40 percent of that leave was earned at a $40-plus hourly rate and 60 percent at an $80-plus hourly rate, but all of the accumulated leave was to be paid at the higher rate. The difference between that prorated payout and one that isn't is about $7,000. Most employers limit the amount of carry-over paid leave to avoid the accumulation of significant levels of annual leave at lower pay grades to be later paid out at higher pay grades. The city of Santa Fe could address this fiscal problem by simply limiting the number of leave hours that can be accumulated and carried over from one year to the next.
Sam Short
Santa Fe
