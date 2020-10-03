For two months I’ve been swiping past pop-ups urging me to check my voter registration status. No need: I’ve voted in every New Mexico local and national election for 46 years. But last week, I took the click-bait and checked. Despite living at the same Santa Fe address for the past 10 years and voting in the spring primary, my voter status was marked “inactive.”
According to the New Mexico secretary of state’s website, inactive voters “are people who have not voted in several election cycles or who, according to the National Change of Address database, have moved and have not responded to letters from the county clerks.” I vote regularly, and I didn’t ignore any mail. I hadn’t changed my party affiliation, re-registered online or changed a thing.
I am “active” again and ready to vote this election. Protect your vote. Check your voter status online today.
Holly Spellman
Santa Fe
You decide
Fill in the missing letters: Deba______ a) te b) cle.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
A sad embarrassment
What an embarrassment the first presidential debate was. In my lifetime, I was forced to confront my own weakness of — are you ready? — lack of self-control, at age 40. I did it. As the adult child of parents in flagrant dysfunction, at age 40 I lacked the skill of self-control. I acknowledged my painful interpersonal relationships long enough to find a counselor who could help me. The problem with President Donald Trump is that he never acknowledged the discomfort of his ailing relationships long enough to seek help. Consequently, his display of 2-year-old behavior during the debate. I have news for him. It’s not too late. Seek help through a licensed counselor or psychologist. As for Joe Biden, apparently he’ll have to gut this out. It’s very difficult to have to interact with a 2-year-old mentality. Patience. Serenity. You are the adult.
Lucinda Nelson
Santa Fe
Reform the loan fund
New Mexico’s Small Business Recovery Loan Fund is failing. The state of New Mexico has set aside $400 million to help small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic and boost the economy. However, less than 6 percent of these funds and been approved and sent to aid struggling New Mexicans. The intention behind the loan is wholesome; however, the execution is poor and needs to be restructured.
A primary requirement of the loan is that businesses must show they experienced a 30 percent decline in monthly revenue in April and May as compared to the same months in 2019. This requirement sets businesses up for rejection. Considering we are entering our eighth month of partial shutdown with no end in sight, a two-month time frame does not provide businesses the opportunity to properly illustrate the enduring struggles they are facing due to the pandemic. The requirements must be adjusted.
Logan Howard
Las Cruces
No justice for Breonna
If three police officers can, with complete immunity, blindly shoot eight bullets into a young Black woman’s apartment and kill her as she sleeps in her bed, then no Black female can feel safe in her home. If a police officer can mistakenly shoot into the neighbor’s apartment and be charged with “wanton endangerment,” then why can he shoot blindly into Breonna Taylor’s apartment and be charged with no crime?
Kay Kenton
Santa Fe
What happened?
Regarding Phill Casaus’ column (“Now more than ever, words reveal the past — and the future,” Sept. 27). The story revolved around the notes past presidents left for the new presidents coming into office. We read words George Bush Sr. left for Bill Clinton; notes Clinton left for George Bush Jr.; and the notes Bush Jr. left for Barack Obama. All the notes were very kind and wish the new president success. However, there was no mention of notes from Obama to Donald Trump. Could it be that Obama set the tone by spying illegally on the Trump Campaign? Maybe he put self before country?
Bab Givens
Santa Fe
Remember history
This is a paraphrase from Pastor Martin Niemoller, an ardent opponent of Hitler and fascism who became a concentration camp prisoner for seven years. It seems appropriate in today’s climate. First, he and his brown shirts (Proud Boys and other white nationalist traitors) came for minority Americans and immigrants, and I did not speak out — because I am not a minority or an immigrant. Then he and his minions came for the left and anybody who cried out for social justice and reform, and I did not speak out — because I was certain I was not the left and had never spoken out. Then he and his sycophants came for the press and our sacred institutions, and I did not speak out — because I refused to believe the American people would let that happen.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.
Albert Spungen
Rio Rancho
