Derek Chauvin, with his knee on the neck of his now-vanquished nemesis, George Floyd, reminded me of a man on an African safari, kneeling triumphantly on his just killed elephant, rhinoceros or big cat, without a shred of remorse. Floyd had the temerity to beg not to be arrested, or at least not to be put into the police car. I can imagine Chauvin becoming angry and thinking, “I’m going to show this [expletive] who’s in control here. He dragged him out of the car and, with the help of three other officers, pinned him to the ground and kneeled on his neck — arrogantly, insolently and with complete impunity, until he had snuffed the life out of him. He continued in this position minutes after Floyd had stopped breathing, as if gloating over his big-game trophy.
He obviously considered him fair game. He probably thought he could get away with it. We can only hope he will not.
Judy Moore-Kraichnan
Santa Fe
Losing democracy
The extraordinary admission by several Republicans that if equal voting rights were made law they would never win another election is mind-blowing. The entire mission of democracy goes down the drain to give way to a government for some of the people and by some of the people.
Lucy Lippard
Galisteo
Immediate return
I’ve been following with much interest the recent letters and opinion pieces regarding the midtown campus, Railyard, innovation park, etc. and have wondered why there has been no mention of the recent new public asset the city of Santa Fe acquired last year that adjoins our Northwest Quadrant. I’d suspect that fewer than 2 percent or 3 percent of our local citizenry even knows what or even where Santa Fe Estates is. With all the talk about the need for inspiring economic development in our business community, it seems more people would want to know the details and potential fiscal impact of strategically developing these 228 acres and how it could benefit our local economy immensely and almost immediately. Allowing our local builders, architects and all the related trades to build much-needed, quality housing inventory sounds like an immediately achievable objective. I’d be surprised if our local banks wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to play a role in bringing back our economy in a healthy and sustainable way. Construction has been one of the few bright spots for Santa Fe’s economy, and it still takes builders 60-90 days to simply pull a building permit!
Unlike the slow-played efforts at the midtown campus, where it sure seems like a black hole of an investment for the citizens of our community, there are much better options we should all know about. This publicly owned project has been a slow bleed and is not looking any better than it did when it was acquired by taxpayers. A more informed citizenry needs to start running the numbers on this deal. And more people need to get involved in watching over the processes that have allowed things to go this far without attentive stewardship and trained fiscal management behind the decision-making.
Michele Davenport
Santa Fe
A variety of voices
I appreciated James Barron’s overview of the challenges churches face in the pandemic (“Faith Leaders: Some changes at churches likely to stay,” April 4). However his article would have been strengthened had he included at least one clergywoman in his interviews. He wouldn’t have had to look far. Numerous Santa Fe churches are led by women pastors, including St. Bede’s Episcopal, St. John’s Methodist, Christ Lutheran, Unity, Unitarian/Universalist, Zia Methodist, First Christian, Westminster Presbyterian, Church of Antioch and, yes, the United Church of Santa Fe. Our community is also blessed with women rabbis and cantors.
Given that ordained ministry is one of the few professions where it is still legal, in some traditions, to exclude persons on the basis of gender, the number of women clergy in Santa Fe is something to celebrate, or at least acknowledge.
Rev. Talitha Arnold
United Church of Santa Fe
Yes, we’re boomers
We agreed with most of Lisa Herron’s excellent points in her letter about development (“If you don’t like development, what are your solutions?” April 8). She denounces racism and classism — rightly so — while she blatantly engages in ageism through her comment, “They could only be written by boomers who don’t understand the veiled classism and racism embedded in their messages.” What an insulting presumption.
Boomers encompass a wide range of ages and are diverse in their experiences and perspectives, just like other generational groups. The attitudes she refers to are not exclusive to a particular generation; prejudice and ignorance exist in individuals of all age, race, ethnicity and gender groups. If Herron wants people to listen to her important message, it would behoove her to examine her own biases and to not make assumptions about any group of people.
Vinnie Kelley Judith Gabriele
Santa Fe
