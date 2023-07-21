It is a shame the editors did not thoroughly vet the process the Public Education Commission uses in determining new charter schools (“In rush to charter schools, don’t forget majority,” Our View, July 17). While it may look like all applicants get approved, one needs to look deeper to the rigorous application process. From January and the Notices of Intent submission, the PEC sees almost 50% drop in submissions by the June deadline. Once submitted in June, applications undergo review by independent reviewers, capacity interviews based on concerns raised through the review, community input hearings with in-depth questions by commissioners, review and recommendations by Public Education Department staff and finally a hearing by the PEC with a determining vote.

We typically see another 50% drop after submission and interviews. The PEC takes its role in assuring high-quality, unique, innovative public schools are authorized and supported, if approved, seriously. As stated at an input hearing, Santa Fe Public Schools failed to identify where the programming of the proposed charter was being duplicated. If someone is going to challenge the process of application approval, I challenge them to thoroughly investigate the entire process.

Pattie Gipson

