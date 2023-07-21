It is a shame the editors did not thoroughly vet the process the Public Education Commission uses in determining new charter schools (“In rush to charter schools, don’t forget majority,” Our View, July 17). While it may look like all applicants get approved, one needs to look deeper to the rigorous application process. From January and the Notices of Intent submission, the PEC sees almost 50% drop in submissions by the June deadline. Once submitted in June, applications undergo review by independent reviewers, capacity interviews based on concerns raised through the review, community input hearings with in-depth questions by commissioners, review and recommendations by Public Education Department staff and finally a hearing by the PEC with a determining vote.
We typically see another 50% drop after submission and interviews. The PEC takes its role in assuring high-quality, unique, innovative public schools are authorized and supported, if approved, seriously. As stated at an input hearing, Santa Fe Public Schools failed to identify where the programming of the proposed charter was being duplicated. If someone is going to challenge the process of application approval, I challenge them to thoroughly investigate the entire process.
Pattie Gipson
Las Cruces
Hardly liberty
I read Raymond Lopez’s letter (“Protecting children,” July 17) with steam coming out of my ears. What Moms for Liberty is trying to do is far from as “simple’’ as he makes it sound. They are not simply determining what their children can read. Starting from their own fear-driven, reality-denying lives, they are trying to dictate what all children can read. I question whether they are “protecting” their children, or blinding them to the diversity of the world they live in. I question the use of the word “liberty’’ in their name, because they are blatantly anti-liberty, unless you define liberty as the freedom to force other people to do what you think is right. Lopez is missing the larger context here — or else he agrees with it, and would like the power to tell me what I can and can’t read or show to children. My daughter read anything she could get her hands on and grew into a well-rounded, thoughtful human being who accepts other people without judgment. Moms for Liberty should properly be called “Moms for Imposing Our Views on Everyone Else.’’
Gayle Gertler
Santa Fe
Misguided policy
The city of Santa Fe is about to embark upon yet another misguided public policy mistake (“Proposed tax on sales over $1M praised,” July 13). The latest issue is with the city’s ongoing housing shortage. According to news reports, the plan is to levy a 3% excise tax on sales of million-dollar homes to create a new revenue stream for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. As the
article describes it, a buyer of a
$1.5 million home would pay the tax on $500,000, and the $15,000 collected would go into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help cover down payment assistance, rental assistance and housing rehabilitation for residents.
The problem is the plan won’t actually do anything significant to solve the city’s housing challenges for the simple reason it doesn’t create any new housing. Rather, by taxing high-end housing and shifting those dollars to the low-end buyers, these new dollars will result in price inflation on those lower-cost properties. If Santa Fe policymakers are serious about making housing more affordable, then increased supply (not redistributionist taxes) must be the largest part of the equation.
Paul J. Gessing
president
Rio Grande Foundation
Yes, nukes
Re: Monday’s article stating Archbishop C. John Wester’s opposition to the existence of nuclear weapons (“Wester: N.M. has to lead on nukes,” July 17). Does the archbishop think Russia would have invaded Ukraine if Ukraine still had nuclear weapons? The U.S. convinced Ukraine to give them up after the breakup of the Soviet Union. In exchange we promised to defend it against Russia. How many deaths in this war so far? 200,000? 300,000?
In World War II, the U.S. used two nuclear bombs to end the war. In fact, it almost didn’t work. Just before Hirohito’s announcement of surrender, there was a last-minute coup by Japan’s generals — which almost succeeded. If one more general had gone along, the war would have been prolonged. Historians estimate the invasion of Japan would have cost 3 million Japanese lives and 1 million American lives — one of whom might have been my father. Was it a mistake?
Do you want to talk about North Korea? Iran? Yes, nuclear weapons are horrible. Land mines and cluster bombs are horrible. War is horrible. I admire the archbishop’s good heart. But the bullies on the playground couldn’t care less.