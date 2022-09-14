Having read the CHART — culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth — report, I have decided the city got the CHART before the horse. That is to say, much time and energy were wasted in addressing an issue of high importance to the citizenry.

We would have all been better served if the CHART process had been designed to develop, as a primary objective, useful information on preferred obelisk alternatives, i.e. a “road map.” That learning by doing process would also serve as a model or building block for a permanent structure that addresses the community’s broad goals regarding culture.

The CHART report is useful in guiding the longer-term cultural programming for the city, but it is unsatisfying in its failure to address immediate concerns. Now we have to get busy with the important task of fixing the mess on the Plaza.

