Having read the CHART — culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth — report, I have decided the city got the CHART before the horse. That is to say, much time and energy were wasted in addressing an issue of high importance to the citizenry.
We would have all been better served if the CHART process had been designed to develop, as a primary objective, useful information on preferred obelisk alternatives, i.e. a “road map.” That learning by doing process would also serve as a model or building block for a permanent structure that addresses the community’s broad goals regarding culture.
The CHART report is useful in guiding the longer-term cultural programming for the city, but it is unsatisfying in its failure to address immediate concerns. Now we have to get busy with the important task of fixing the mess on the Plaza.
Richard Mariner
Santa Fe
A state invasion
Here's a nugget from Edward Abbey (A Voice Crying in the Wilderness, 1989): "Abolition of a woman's right to abortion, when and if she wants it, amounts to compulsory maternity: a form of rape by the State."
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Great teenagers
I want to recognize the awesome group of young people who volunteered to help, under the guidance of Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, director of the Boys and Girls Club.
The "Teen Army," as Roman called it, is a group of enthusiastic teens and young adults who passed out flyers for two large communities participating in this year's Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive. By doing this community service, these young people will receive credits toward their Keystone Club program.
Under the guidance of Roman and his associate, Sarah Gettler, the teens got the job done in no time. Thank you to every one of the young people who gave of their time to support the fundraiser for The Food Depot. Thank you to Roman and Sarah for the time they spend building great relationships and guiding so many of our community's youth.