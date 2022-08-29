Almost everyone sees that it is just mean to blame the victims (retail stores) for shopping carts left around the city. The retail stores already have suffered the cost of the stolen cart. A fine just would add insult to injury. No politician has the courage to blame the cart thieves, because it is not politically correct. Perhaps I can offer a heartless, if effective solution.

In airports, one can rent a luggage cart for a nominal fee, a few coins. Obviously losing a few coins is a bargain for a shopping cart worth approximately $750. However, the idea is sound. The key is in the technology. Instead of a mechanical coin slot accepting a few coins, the retail stores can install a credit card reader, charging a $750 deposit for the use of the cart. When the cart is returned, the deposit is canceled. If the cart is not returned, the charge is made. Is it the community’s responsibility to provide portable storage for the homeless? I don’t know. However, if the city government works with retail stores, the leftover shopping cart problem can easily be solved.

Marc Bonem

