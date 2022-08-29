Almost everyone sees that it is just mean to blame the victims (retail stores) for shopping carts left around the city. The retail stores already have suffered the cost of the stolen cart. A fine just would add insult to injury. No politician has the courage to blame the cart thieves, because it is not politically correct. Perhaps I can offer a heartless, if effective solution.
In airports, one can rent a luggage cart for a nominal fee, a few coins. Obviously losing a few coins is a bargain for a shopping cart worth approximately $750. However, the idea is sound. The key is in the technology. Instead of a mechanical coin slot accepting a few coins, the retail stores can install a credit card reader, charging a $750 deposit for the use of the cart. When the cart is returned, the deposit is canceled. If the cart is not returned, the charge is made. Is it the community’s responsibility to provide portable storage for the homeless? I don’t know. However, if the city government works with retail stores, the leftover shopping cart problem can easily be solved.
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
Enjoy the flowers
The Santa Fe area is indeed choking on weeds but the wildflowers, oh my. People should go take a hike and enjoy our beautiful landscape.
C.S. Martingale
Santa Fe
Monitor rights, too
Letter writer, Michael Roybal of Las Cruces ("A right, not a privilege," Letters to the Editor, Aug. 27) makes a good if inadequate distinction between constitutional rights and state-granted privileges. Contrary to his assertion, many constitutional rights are in fact controlled. He cites the freedom of speech, for example. That freedom is controlled: one cannot speak freely about killing the president; one cannot yell about emergencies not happening in the movie theater; libel is not protected speech. Controls on constitutional rights help us all get along more confidently and securely. We are grateful for that. So too, controls on gun purchasing, ownership and use will enhance our life together and will be no affront to our national and state constitutions. The letter writer should attend more thoughtfully to the civics classes the letter encourages the governor (and presumably us) to attend.
Bill Humphreys
Santa Fe
Power of women
In 1971 Bella Abzug proposed that Aug. 26 be recognized as Women's Equality Day to commemorate the achievements and continuing challenges of women in our fight for equality. In 1973, the Congress designated Aug. 26 as Women's Equality Day. This year we remember the women who fought for our right to vote, our own suffragist Nina Otero Warren who is commemorated this month on the quarter. We also honor those who continue to fight for our right to reproductive care, to equal pay, to privacy.
This year, we know that the struggle for equality is not over and that freedom can never be taken for granted. As women's rights face challenges this year, we know that the persistence of women can make a difference like never before. As Joe Biden recently stated — MAGA Republicans don't have a clue about the power of women. Let me tell you something: They are about to find out.
Leslie House
Santa Fe
Working together
Since 2008, our group, CEHMM, has worked with the oil and gas industry and landowners through voluntary cooperative conservation initiatives for the lesser prairie-chicken and the dunes sagebrush lizard. The agreements are designed to help keep industry and landowners working while providing conservation benefits for the species. Oil and gas companies, along with landowners, are implementing conservation for the these species on the landscape every day. Whether creating a road, drilling a well or laying a pipeline, part of the conservation effort is to avoid habitat.
When these agreements first rolled out, we met the companies in the field to discuss an appropriate placement for well pads and pipelines. Soon the companies were avoiding the areas without needing our assistance. The oil and gas industry has contributed to the conservation efforts CEHMM leads for over a decade. Through these programs, we treat mesquite, remove dead mesquite and install new fencing and drinking troughs to help manage grazing for the landowners. These programs would not be successful without our voluntary enrollees, oil and gas operators and landowners. Find out more about our nonprofit organization at www.cehmm.org.