The article about present-day Chaparral reflects human nature at its most hopeful and also at its most opportunistic (“Getting a slice of America,” Searchlight New Mexico, Jan. 21).
My family and I traveled to Chaparral in 1998 from our home in Santa Fe. We were not looking to buy land. I had been commissioned to design murals for a new public health facility there. The health building had cinderblock construction and no frills; it was run by a nun who had single-handedly raised the funding for the facility and helped to design, outfit and staff the clinic. She was the closest I have ever met to a living saint. She cared deeply for the residents of Chaparral.
I designed and created the murals without visiting the site and corresponded with the sister by phone and postal services. The sister wanted the murals to be uplifting and hopeful, so I designed them for the children, showing the flora and fauna surrounding the clinic. I hope the clinic still exists today. It would be one place that still provides hope and care for the families of Chaparral.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
Act responsibly
To make a long story short, to cut down on strays and so many unwanted pets, it’s imperative that you act responsibly and spay/neuter your pets.
Kathy Jackson
Lucky Dawg Daycare
Santa Fe
What’s fair
So, there was a trial where Republicans didn’t allow any witnesses? Seems fair enough. And while we’re at it, maybe in the next election, we don’t allow any Republican voters?
Bob Thornburg
Santa Fe
No name-calling
Labeling those of us who are concerned about the plight of the Palestinians as anti-Semitic is offensive. Considering how much aid we in the United States send to Israel, they should be thanking us, not calling us names.
Terry Meacham
Santa Fe
Missing testimony
I would have liked to have seen the testimony of Hunter Biden along with John Bolton in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. We had gone this far. What would that testimony have revealed?
Mai Ting
Santa Fe
Calmly reporting facts
I am tired of the deregulated, corrupt national media’s need to — in childish, sophomoric ways — create villains rather than, as Walter Cronkite did, calmly report the facts. As hero-on-the-Hudson Captain Sully Sullenberger said, media “incite rather than inform.” Rather than praise the pilot of the Delta plane for getting 164 passengers safely down after an engine explosion, media, by omissions and nuance, almost implied fuel was deliberately dropped on children (“Why did a Delta Plane Dump Jet Fuel Over Los Angeles Schools?,” New York Times, Jan. 15). The pilot had the misfortune of the sensational footage being of fuel falling, not lives being saved.
The same media seem incapable of focusing on critical issues, such as why are there no moderates from either party running for president, what is a lack of campaign finance reform doing to our democracy and has deregulation left us with media incapable of revering the truth or fulfilling their obligation to report it?
Kathleene Parker
White Rock
Double taxation
Kudos to Connie Coates for her letter (“No taxing Social Security,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 27). I agree that it is double taxation and should be eliminated. Please note that it takes more than a few to make a big change as necessary as this one. Contact the lawmakers now.
Jim Hancock
Santa Fe
Right on Bob Thornburg! Won’t happen, but good for the soul to think about it. Fair enough! (And for folks like ol’ Mr, Reinders.we know you’re not a Democrat. Peace out)
Bob Thornburg, the Democrats in the house did not allow Trump an attorney or witnesses, they didn't think they needed them at that point why now. The Democrats drug this out long enough. It was never about Impeachment it was a smear campaign to effect the election. But I guess it is legal when the house does it. Again I am a Democrat and this is about being fair, not underhanded.
