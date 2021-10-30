As the mother of a New Mexico public schools graduate, grandmother of current students, mother-in-law of a teacher and supporter and advocate for public education, I support the New Mexico Public Education Department’s proposed social studies standards. I have reviewed the standards. They are well overdue. They provide age/grade-appropriate, comprehensive, up-to-date, fact-based, culturally inclusive, realistic coverage of social studies over time and disciplines. Critical thinking and respect are emphasized throughout. Historical truth is not always pretty, but the ugliness cannot be ignored or it will be continued or repeated. Students are encouraged to look at the influences that were involved in getting them, their families, community, state, country and world to where it is today without “making other people feel bad” and while demonstrating “respect for the feelings of people who are similar and different.”
Our children are our future. They must be prepared for citizenship in a diverse global environment. The proposed standards will prepare them to be active participants in their future and society. To support students and teachers, parents and the community also must be provided education on the standards so that have an understanding of historical truth and inclusion that might not be a part of our education and life experience. I encourage anyone who wants New Mexico students to be prepared to be informed, critical-thinking, respectful global citizens to review the proposed social studies standards and submit comments by the hearing deadline of Nov. 12.
Carol I. Johnson
Santa Fe
Not Halloween!
What with all the dead and dying of COVID-19, fires, floods, tornadoes, etc., etc., it seems more appropriate to celebrate Dia de los Muertos instead of Halloween. So put up your little altar and reflect on the impact of the loss of our dear ones and the rest of the population that has died. Note: Candy/sweets are one of the biggest culprits in bad health for everyone.
Josina Ortiz
Nambé
A selfish time
As though life isn’t as bad as ever, what with Democrats in Congress arguing among themselves and doing their best to undermine the president’s agenda, then there is Facebook allowing so much wrong to be posted on its website. Then, in the Atlantic‘s November issue, there’s an article discussing Randall Smith and Heath Freeman, who are vulture — er, venture — capitalists with the Alden Global Capital Hedge fund. Its goal apparently is to buy small newspapers and run them into bankruptcy. Expelling reporters and making more money is just a game. Fewer reporters mean less scrutiny: greedy.
To top all this off, there are the vendors for the New Mexico prisons charging inmates $14.27 for an 8-ounce jar of Folgers Coffee plus “other deals.” The state is allowing this? Unbelievable. I’m wondering if there is any morality or sense of ethical behavior anywhere anymore. Or, is it all about selfishness?
P.K. Fordney
Santa Fe
Teach finances
I have read the recent articles (“Group urges practical finance skills for students,” Oct. 20) regarding this subject for the state’s public schools and believe Think New Mexico is on the right track to establish financial courses at public, and even private, schools. On my 10th birthday, my mom and dad gave me 10 shares of my dad’s publicly traded company stock. I was hooked. I reviewed the stock price weekly, then daily. In high school, my dad asked me to do a budget. With his help, I did. It included my quarterly dividend payments now from two public companies held by my stockbroker.
My first job after college was in the investment department of a New York City bank, and I went on to work in investments, including becoming a vice president of investments and investor relations. Years later, I signed over this company in seven hours on a Friday in 1988, and the following Monday, I started as president of an investment firm with a goal to retire at 55 — I missed by six months and moved to Santa Fe. By learning about investments, budgets and other financial information at a young age, I now have a nice life and use my savings, pension and Social Security thoughtfully. I believe not only should the state pursue personal finance courses in all schools but that kids, families, Communities in Schools, Think New Mexico and other community organizations should combine efforts to propel these actions forward.
Rick Tyner
Santa Fe
