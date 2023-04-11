Thursday, April 13, is Teen Literature Day, and the city of Santa Fe has proclaimed its importance in a special proclamation. In these times of divisiveness, the need to read and the freedom to read as you choose is more important than ever. By celebrating Teen Literature Day, we can draw attention to the many ways reading can open up new doors for understanding and empathy in a noisy and often confusing world. This day is also a time to celebrate the books that allow teens to explore their own tumultuous emotions and experiences in ways other literature may not allow. Finally, Teen Literature Day also gives us as New Mexicans an opportunity to explore the talents of our own authors of young adult literature. Authors such as Janie Codosh and Alexandra Diaz are making important contributions to this genre and its young readers.
Leslie House
Santa Fe
Politically neutral
Remove what remains of the Soldiers’ Monument, or the obelisk, and place any historical tributes or soldier references prominently in another location or museum, dedicated with enough fanfare, while leaving the Plaza politically neutral. This could potentially satisfy all parties concerned and put the matter to rest. Keep the Plaza out of politics.
Teresa Trujillo
Santa Fe
It’s about control
Control women and you control society. I’ve seen firsthand in Iran how authorities are terrified of women gaining control of their bodies, and I now see it happening in the U.S. with the Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade and the Texas judge’s recent ban on pills for abortion. Those decisions are totally about controlling women, not about being “pro-life.” If those who say they are “pro-life” really were, they would support sensible restrictions on guns that have been used in mass murders of children in schools.
N.M. Pyne
Santa Fe
Unite in the center
I agree with the idea to put the bandstand in the center of the Plaza. The bandstand draws people together to hear music or to see performances. If it’s in the center of the Plaza, more people can gather around it for dancing or enjoying in 360-degree views. On the question of commemoration — I support celebrating all aspects of history — not just soldiers and not just the Civil War.
Remember the good, bad and ugly without airbrushing anything — from the Tewa who lived here originally, to the Spanish conquistadors, padres and settlers to the Pueblos and the successful rebellion led by Po’Pay, to Don Diego de Vargas and La Conquistadora. After the Mexican Revolution and the Treaty of Guadalupe came the Santa Fe Trail and the rise of trading economy and the loss of Spanish land grant common lands to the U.S. government and commercial interests. That was followed by the arrival of artists, authors and archaeologists, continuing on into the 20th century — you get the point. This history can be placed on brass plaques attached to the base of the bandstand, designed by interested groups. And tell people to go visit the New Mexico History Museum, just a block away, for greater understanding.