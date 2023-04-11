Thursday, April 13, is Teen Literature Day, and the city of Santa Fe has proclaimed its importance in a special proclamation. In these times of divisiveness, the need to read and the freedom to read as you choose is more important than ever. By celebrating Teen Literature Day, we can draw attention to the many ways reading can open up new doors for understanding and empathy in a noisy and often confusing world. This day is also a time to celebrate the books that allow teens to explore their own tumultuous emotions and experiences in ways other literature may not allow. Finally, Teen Literature Day also gives us as New Mexicans an opportunity to explore the talents of our own authors of young adult literature. Authors such as Janie Codosh and Alexandra Diaz are making important contributions to this genre and its young readers.

Leslie House

Santa Fe

