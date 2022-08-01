A toast to Kit Carson Electric Cooperative on reaching its June 2022 goal: 100 percent renewable daytime power generation. Likewise, credit Public Service Company of New Mexico for closing down one of its two last coal-fired units at San Juan Generating Station as scheduled July 1. Celebrate these milestones to energize us on the long path to full renewable electric generation. Yet these hopeful stories were buried in the interior pages of The Santa Fe New Mexican. If we want to change the conversation, such successes deserve front-page billing (“Kit Carson Electric Cooperative is 100 percent daytime solar,” June 7; “1 coal-fired San Juan unit ends service,” July 1).

Next comes the harder part: What are the paths to keep everyone’s power on 24/7/365 and simultaneously get us off fossil fuels? How about some regular, detailed reporting on the challenges and obstacles every community and its utilities face in transiting to this goal? For this we count on you, our dedicated news media for frequent, factual updates. Thank you in advance.

Barbara Chatterjee

