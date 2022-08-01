A toast to Kit Carson Electric Cooperative on reaching its June 2022 goal: 100 percent renewable daytime power generation. Likewise, credit Public Service Company of New Mexico for closing down one of its two last coal-fired units at San Juan Generating Station as scheduled July 1. Celebrate these milestones to energize us on the long path to full renewable electric generation. Yet these hopeful stories were buried in the interior pages of TheSanta Fe New Mexican. If we want to change the conversation, such successes deserve front-page billing (“Kit Carson Electric Cooperative is 100 percent daytime solar,” June 7; “1 coal-fired San Juan unit ends service,” July 1).
Next comes the harder part: What are the paths to keep everyone’s power on 24/7/365 and simultaneously get us off fossil fuels? How about some regular, detailed reporting on the challenges and obstacles every community and its utilities face in transiting to this goal? For this we count on you, our dedicated news media for frequent, factual updates. Thank you in advance.
Barbara Chatterjee
Santa Fe
Forward?
OMG and hallelujah! A party for all us middle-of-the-roaders who reject the lunacies of the Democrats and the repressive authoritarianism of the Republicans. A party that will keep its hands off my body while not giving my money to greedy corporations and shiftless lowlifes. Sanity at last. Sanity at last. Now let’s see if it goes anywhere.
Susan Nilsen
Santa Fe
Shaming the ill-fated
Regarding the body in the arroyo: I’ve never understood why this paper, and who knows what other media outlets do, chooses to dig into the court records of those who die in dire circumstances (“Police ID body found in south-side Santa Fe arroyo,” July 28). Seems the paper could report a person was found dead and if reporters found a “criminal” history might have played a part in their passing, under suspicious circumstances, then that might be newsworthy. Otherwise no.
I’ll watch for the paper to write about Mr. Goldman from an exclusive neighborhood being found dead in his home alone by his gardener. The story would point out Mr. Goldman was married and divorced five times after all of his wives had filed multiple police reports over his 78 years for domestic violence. All cases were settled out of court. A vice president resident for multinational corporations for 30 years, he was forced to resign after numerous accusations of sexual harassment and assault. The gardener who found him said he and the other staff had no comment except to say he historically underpaid them. Dig for judgmental stories about the rich as well, New Mexican.
Mark Ortiz
Santa Fe
Hateful efforts
Today’s Christians know how to hate, it seems to me. Christians have held diverse views toward violence and nonviolence over the centuries. There have been at least four stances taken by Christianity concerning violence and war: nonresistance, pacifism, the just war theory and Crusades. Where do today’s Christians stand? Looks like they’re adopting the just war theory. It postulates that war, while terrible, is not always the worst option. Important responsibilities, undesirable outcomes, or preventable atrocities may justify war.
The war some of today’s Christians seem to be waging what I call Operation White Christian Nation. It’s a physical and psychological assault on humanity. Now, before you get in an uproar, I’m a lapsed Episcopalian. I’m not knocking all Christians out there — just the religious right, a manipulated group of believers cleverly caught in the grasp of the Republican Party to guarantee the conservative vote.
Sandy Woolworth
Santa Fe
Go after Rome
Suppose that a local coffee shop employee was abusing children. The store manager knew about it, as did the company that owns the shop. They both decided to hide the information and deny abuse was happening. The parents of the children need to decide whether to sue only the store or the company that runs the system. I vote for suing the company, as they are the main culprits.
Now consider the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Officials here and the Catholic Church in Rome knew that abuse was going on for years. Both hid the truth. The parents of the abused children have sued the diocese, which is asking congregations to help with he legal fees and liabilities. I think it is time to sue Rome.