The Plaza is a meeting place where everyone needs to feel welcome. Santa Fe is a place not only of many cultures but a place where people of many countries and cultures visit.

Whatever is put up in place of the obelisk needs to be welcoming and inclusive, celebrating peace, not war, commemorating community rather than exclusion. Given the variety of artists in New Mexico, let’s have a competition that encourages artists to share their vision of what will enhance the Plaza and contribute to the experience of inclusivity in Santa Fe.

Nancy King

Popular in the Community