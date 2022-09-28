The Plaza is a meeting place where everyone needs to feel welcome. Santa Fe is a place not only of many cultures but a place where people of many countries and cultures visit.
Whatever is put up in place of the obelisk needs to be welcoming and inclusive, celebrating peace, not war, commemorating community rather than exclusion. Given the variety of artists in New Mexico, let’s have a competition that encourages artists to share their vision of what will enhance the Plaza and contribute to the experience of inclusivity in Santa Fe.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
No mural planned
Regarding Lois Snyderman’s latest attack on the Vladems (“The lost mural,” Letters to the Editor, Sept. 21), blaming them, once again, for the loss of the mural: From its inception, the contemporary arts building did not include the salvaging of a neglected mural. The design of the building, from the beginning, made the inclusion of even a well-preserved mural problematic. The Vladems did not make the building happen, nor did they make any demands on any aspect of the building.
The New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary will exist because of those who planned it, those who built it, and all of those who contributed funding — public institutions and private citizens. Blaming any specific person for the loss of the mural is at best misinformed. At worst, it’s spiteful, especially when unsupported motives for contributing funds are suggested.
David Huntley
Santa Fe
A dedicated couple
Robert and Ellen Vladem deserve our respect and gratitude for what they have contributed to the cultural community of Santa Fe. They have donated time and financial support to expand the artistic environment of Santa Fe, especially for the Santa Fe Opera and the New Mexico Museum of Art.
They consistently underwrite productions for the opera, and the construction of the Vladem Contemporary will provide exhibit space for artists, whether Indigenous, Hispanic, local and even international. Studio space will provide needed environments for established artists and students. The new museum will attract even more visitors to Santa Fe and will reinvigorate culture, arts and entertainment.
The status of the mural is in no way attributable to the goals of the Vladems. The Department of Cultural Affairs was responsible for the maintenance of the mural, which had been neglected for years. Conservators inspected the wall and reached the conclusion it was too damaged to be repaired. The images of the mural have been photographed and digitized to be part of a permanent display inside the museum. The past will be honored and the future nourished thanks to the dedication of Robert and Ellen Vladem.
Sharon McCawley
docent, New Mexico Museum of Art
Santa Fe
Still waiting
About a year ago, I submitted my doctor-signed form requesting a four-year extension of my permanent handicapped parking permit. For months afterward, I received quarterly “temporary” paper substitutes for the permanent placard. A few months ago, the paper substitutes stopped coming. I still do not have my four-year permanent placard.
I am 93 and in relatively good mental and physical health, except for heart-related breathing issues that require me to use a portable oxygenator. I believe I am typical of many disabled people who desperately need their handicapped parking placard and are getting absolutely zero help from the state office that distributes them.
Bob Siegel
Santa Fe
Left behind
The New York Times recently published a list of its favorite 50 restaurants throughout the U.S. Some were in cities of similar or lesser size of Santa Fe. No Santa Fe restaurant made the list.
No surprise. The apparent business plan and food offerings of those frequently cited as being the “best” and the “elite” are to attract tourist diners for whom they excessively charge and underdeliver. Santa Fe residents have no reason to expect things to get better.