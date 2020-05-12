Bicycles are not to be ridden on sidewalks. It would be helpful for riders to understand this rule and to obey it. Unfortunately, this rule was not mentioned in the recent article ("This May, celebrate bikes all month long," Our View, May 11). Celebrate bikes on streets, yes. On designated bike trails and bike paths, yes. On sidewalks, no.
Ann Young
Santa Fe
Match priorities
Regarding ("This May, celebrate bikes all month long," Monday, May 11) the New Mexican writes about the declaration of “Bike Month," which couples with Santa Fe’s priority on continued development of outdoor tourism, including hiking, camping and skiing. It is a bit of a paradox that the most important access route to enjoy each of these activities is Highway 475, or commonly referred to as Hyde Park Road, which continues to be woefully maintained. No safe shoulder exists for biking. Instead, erosion channels at the edge of paving present extreme hazards for both a biker or car if pressed by an on-coming vehicle that takes a curve too wide. Absent are occasional passing lanes for difficult snow conditions or to get by the tourist who slows to take a photo. It’s time for the city of Santa Fe and The New Mexican to seriously press the Department of Transportation into action to align with our priorities.
Jim Hille
Santa Fe
Gratitude for a leader
Most mornings, I silently thank Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for being a competent, humane, caring and intelligent leader who has selected capable and compassionate staff persons to work with her. During this pandemic, she has responsibly and with appropriate timing managed to protect our safety and well-being, as much as possible. From the bottom of my heart, gratitude wells up!
Leona Stucky-Abbott
Santa Fe
A noble sacrifice
In his letter to the editor May 6, Richard N. Johnson of Santa Fe makes the point that the public health restrictions to quell the spread of COVID-19 are based on what he terms “hysterical reactions.” In his kind and loving references to Americans who may have preexisting conditions or who are elderly, which include his own family members, he acknowledged that while they may be at greater risk of dying during this pandemic, they are “halfway out the door anyway.” It is heartwarming to know that he is willing to nobly sacrifice the weak and infirm in order to preserve and protect the health and well-being of his wallet.
Marlene Barnes
Santa Fe
Community of helpers
I applaud the recent front-page article May 7 ("Feeding Santa Fe: Cooking though crisis"). It is through volunteer efforts such as this partnership between Santa Fe Community College’s Culinary Arts Program and the World Central Kitchen that critical food needs in greater Santa Fe are being met during this pandemic. And to fully meet those needs, it takes the participation of an entire community, as well as a great deal of logistics.
I want to give a “shout-out” of thanks to some of the business partners who are helping facilitating this wonderful initiative by donating food and essential supplies for transporting the prepared meals. They include: Trader Joe’s, Chef Link Commercial Kitchen Supply, Sage Bakery, Smith’s Market – Pacheco, Albertsons and Dobb’s Natural Greens.
Howard Spiegelman
adjunct instructor
Culinary Arts Program
Santa Fe Community College
An unfair approach
Our government(s) closing and opening strategies for businesses coping with COVID-19 ignored a fair distribution of the pain and are grossly unfair. When restaurants are encouraged to open but are limited to seating only 50 percent of their customers, they will lose money. It is because their non-discretionary expenses are not likewise restricted to being only 50 percent of normal; it doesn’t trickle down. Rents, insurance costs, non-discretionary utilities, taxes, etc. should also, proportionally, be limited to 50 percent.
No business should be arbitrarily restricted by government to a fraction or none of its potential business without government forcing proportional limits on or compensating for the business’s non-discretionary expenses. Those losing employment should likewise be compensated for income and benefit lose, including healthcare. Temporarily expensive for taxpayers, sure, but not near as expensive as the permanent loss of a once viable business employing people, paying rent, taxes, insurances, utilities and providing a needed service to the community.
Terry Gibbs
Santa Fe
Why obey?
So, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and most progressives choose to limit their cooperation with the national government's effort to enforce immigration law by supporting sanctuary cities, such as Santa Fe. My question is why should we who strongly disagree with that position even remotely bother to obey the governor's executive orders concerning COVID-19? And then you wonder why so many business owners prefer taking our cues from President Donald Trump when it comes to reopening?
James Cardwell
Albuquerque
