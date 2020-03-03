While New Mexico currently has no cases of COVID-19 (also known as the coronavirus disease), employers and businesses should be as prepared as possible to implement policies that support keeping employees healthy during flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that “all employers should be ready to implement strategies to protect their workforce from COVID-19 while ensuring continuity of operations.” These strategies include having clear workplace policies such as paid sick leave, flexible scheduling and working from home where possible.
Family Friendly New Mexico is a trusted resource for businesses on policies regarding staying at home when sick and providing flexible work arrangements. See our toolkit at www.nmfamilyfriendly
The CDC’s guidelines for businesses and
employers are also helpful: www.cdc.gov/corona
virus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/guidance-business-
response.html.
Employers have an interest in protecting their workforce while continuing operations. There are resources available to help them learn about flexible work schedules and sick leave.
Giovanna Rossi
founder, Family Friendly Business Award
Santa Fe
What’s at stake
On Jan. 23, 2016, Donald Trump confidently bragged that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. Evidently, he has been proved right. Nearly all Republican senators confidentially acknowledge that President Trump withheld military aid from an ally in order to force that ally to help him win the next election. There is no longer any doubt he did this.
As a result of their vote, it will become perfectly acceptable to receive foreign help to win an American election. Russia has now tacitly been given permission to do whatever it wants to get Trump reelected. Future presidents are also thereby encouraged to seek foreign assistance to smear their political rivals.
Among other indicators, the result of this last impeachment trial strongly suggests that America is veering toward a dictatorship. What, however, is most disturbing is that so many Americans want this to happen. This is what the next election will really be about.
Stephen E. Silver
Santa Fe
Hard to understand
In light of Donald Trump’s despicable behavior, I try to understand why otherwise good, honest people endorse Trump as president. The despicable behavior I refer to is bluntly stated in Proverbs 6:16-19 (New King James Version): “These six things the Lord hates, Yes, seven are an abomination to Him: A proud look, A lying tongue, Hands that shed innocent blood, A heart that devises wicked plans, Feet that are swift in running to evil, A false witness who speaks lies, And one who sows discord among brethren.”
Doesn’t this remind you of someone with an orange comb-over? In my opinion, we are in serious danger of losing our democracy to a wanna-be dictator who now considers himself above the law and our Constitution. As Yogi Berra once said, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” Come November, let’s make sure we are over the nightmare named Trump.
Roger Brumley
Santa Fe
We need bees
I enjoyed your article on Girls Inc. hosting the 3rd Congressional District candidate forum (“Teen girls question candidates,” Jan. 29). When I read the discussions on the younger generation’s uncertainty for our planet’s future, I think about the decline of one of Earth’s essential pollinators — bees.
Bees are dying at alarming rates, and there are major consequences for our food supply. Just 100 crops provide 90 percent of the world’s food, and we rely on bees to pollinate 71 of them.
One of the major causes is a widely used class of pesticides called neonicotinoids. Connecticut and Maryland have banned the sale of them to consumers. We need New Mexico to ban the most common and troubling uses of these chemicals so that we can ensure the future of those who do not yet have the power to enact these vital changes.
Scott Jackson
Albuquerque
