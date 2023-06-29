Outdoor domestic or feral cats are a hazard to native wildlife. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists domestic cats as one of the world’s most dangerous non-native species. The domestic cat population in the U.S. is well over 100 million. Cats kill approximately 2.4 billion birds every year in the U.S. alone. The idea of trap, neuter and release does not prevent deaths to wildlife nor does it stop the spread of disease (cats exceed dogs for rabies transmission) and parasites. I understand neutering and release was started as a humane gesture, but in reality, it merely chooses who gets to live (cats) and who has to die (wildlife). Wild creatures already face numerous threats, and outdoor cats add to the danger.

Furthermore, 2021 research at the University of Florida analyzed a host of studies on trap, neuter and release. The methodologically sound studies found it was unsuccessful at reducing the numbers of free-ranging cats. Unfortunately, many other studies used flawed methods or were not scientifically designed. Free-ranging cats need to be captured and held, just as is done for dogs. Owners who let pet cats run outside should be fined, as are dog owners. Cats make wonderful companions but only when kept indoors.

Brian Miller

