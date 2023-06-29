Outdoor domestic or feral cats are a hazard to native wildlife. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists domestic cats as one of the world’s most dangerous non-native species. The domestic cat population in the U.S. is well over 100 million. Cats kill approximately 2.4 billion birds every year in the U.S. alone. The idea of trap, neuter and release does not prevent deaths to wildlife nor does it stop the spread of disease (cats exceed dogs for rabies transmission) and parasites. I understand neutering and release was started as a humane gesture, but in reality, it merely chooses who gets to live (cats) and who has to die (wildlife). Wild creatures already face numerous threats, and outdoor cats add to the danger.
Furthermore, 2021 research at the University of Florida analyzed a host of studies on trap, neuter and release. The methodologically sound studies found it was unsuccessful at reducing the numbers of free-ranging cats. Unfortunately, many other studies used flawed methods or were not scientifically designed. Free-ranging cats need to be captured and held, just as is done for dogs. Owners who let pet cats run outside should be fined, as are dog owners. Cats make wonderful companions but only when kept indoors.
Brian Miller
Las Vegas, N.M.
Order in chaos
Here is a quote from Erich Fromm’s The Sane Society that I believe is worth sharing. “The fact that millions of people share the same vice does not make these vices virtues; the fact that they share so many errors does not make the errors to be truths, and the fact millions of people share the same forms of mental pathology does not make these people sane.” The quote is used in the introduction to Gabor Maté’s book, The Myth of Normal. These words really help in these times of chaos.
Tom Donald
Santa Fe
Prosecute over Jan. 6
Regarding the case of former President Donald Trump. It seems to this writer that the prosecution is going about this completely wrong. While his mishandling of the documents is no doubt important and probably criminal, most people do not get too excited about this; it almost seems tedious and boring. The real crime of Trump was Jan. 6, 2021. This infamous date occurred because of the big lie that the 2020 election was somehow rigged, and Trump won the election. Following intense investigation, there was no hard evidence to confirm this. This really was big, and it really was a lie told by Trump.
The American public watched it over and over again, seeing an irate mob attempting to overthrow the government of the United States, because of Trump’s big fat lie. I repeat: Jan. 6 was an attempted revolutionary coup brought about by Trump’s big lie. For this, he should be sentenced to prison for life. There was a time when traitors were executed. I am not calling for Trump to be executed. But Trump the traitor should never be allowed to run for president again. Yet he is, in fact, the favored candidate and front-runner of the Republican Party. Have you no shame, Trump Republicans?
Bo Brumble
Santa Fe
Skewed priorities
Hold criminals accountable, but if a suspect were the president, the alleged offenses better be big. Extorting illegal favors by withholding military aid to a country being invaded? No, bigger. Separating families at the border, losing children? Bigger. Conspiring to disenfranchise voters, using false claims of election fraud to decertify results? Bigger. Exhorting armed supporters to interfere with the constitutional transfer of power? Bigger. Paying porn stars to not kiss and tell? Bigger. Adding insult to injury after sexual assault? Bigger. Scamming creditors, lenders, consumers, donators and tax collectors? Bigger. Refusing to return national security documents, storing them by toilets to avoid the law’s prying eyes yet waving them at various visitors? Bigger. Shooting someone on Fifth Avenue? Even bigger. What about, cross-dressing while reading to children in libraries? Bingo. Houston, we have a problem.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Sound off
TheSanta Fe New Mexican welcomes the views of its readers. We prefer letters 150 words or fewer, and My Views 600 words or fewer. With your submission, please include your name, address and phone number.
Have thoughts about local issues? Tweet us at @inezrussell or @thenewmexican.