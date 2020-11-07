Catholics are being deprived of congregational worship inside all 93 Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. This due to Archbishop John Wester’s decision to discontinue all in-church Masses beginning Oct. 26, allegedly to help contain the spread of COVID-19. But there’s no evidence that one case of COVID-19 has resulted from Mass attendance in any Catholic church in the diocese.
As a daily communicant, I have not witnessed one infraction of any of the numerous, strict safety measures put in place in churches to protect both priests and congregants. The other two New Mexico Catholic dioceses have not shuttered indoor church worship. Neither have other Christian churches or Jewish synagogues in the Santa Fe/Albuquerque/Taos areas closed their doors. If there’s one thing we desperately need during these difficult pandemic times, it’s the ability to worship safely together. Catholics and other denominations have clearly demonstrated they can do that. Join me in begging Archbishop Wester to reopen our churches for Sunday and daily Masses.
Jill Norton
Santa Fe
Adding context
In his letter (“Shades of 1930s Germany?” Oct. 31), Edward Brown is turning the facts upside down. Nazis destroyed monuments to humiliate and destroy the culture of countries they occupied. That is very different from the call to tear down statues that celebrate racism and colonialism. It is the opposite motivation than what the Nazis had. Hitler’s followers initially beat up their opponents and eventually put them in prisons and concentration camps to “get rid” of them.
The Democrats are protesting fascist tendencies in the U.S. and most of the violence at these demonstrations is caused by right-wing supremacists and the police. What Brown calls censorship (modern-day book burning) in social media is also the opposite. People want to make sure that statements on these media are not misleading by misrepresenting the facts.
So what Edward Brown accuses the Democrats of doing is actually exactly what the Republicans, racists and hate groups are doing. This hypocritical tactic of reversing the facts is a favorite of President Donald Trump and his supporters. I did not read the book by Eric Larson but did some fact checking on it, and on William Dodd, mentioned in the letter. I found that Dodd was an anti-Semite who also had a tendency to overlook the anti-Semitism of the Nazis, as did FDR and his administration. Another important fact that Brown failed to acknowledge in his letter.
Walter Thommes
Santa Fe
Proper tribute
To Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham: Thank you for requesting that the American flag and the flag of the state of New Mexico be flown at half-staff at the New Mexico State Capitol to honor and pay respect to those New Mexicans who have died of COVID-19. What a thoughtful and compassionate way to acknowledge this loss of life. Thank you for your humanity and for everything you are doing to help keep us safe.
Georgia Larson
Santa Fe
Smooth election
Our democracy thrives when people exercise their right to vote. On Nov. 3, I worked as an election worker in Santa Fe County. I had worked as an election worker in Wisconsin, but my experience in New Mexico made me feel proud to be a New Mexican. Here are three reasons:
- Geraldine Salazar is an exceptionally capable clerk of court who manages the elections with integrity and dedication. Her staff is hardworking, professional, friendly and helpful. They have been working tirelessly for weeks to ensure a free and fair election.
- Those who work as election workers are also hardworking, professional and critical in following policies and procedures to ensure an accurate vote count. They work at least 14 hours to support the vote. My co-workers at the precinct impressed me by staying to the bitter end, by working cooperatively and happily until we had closed out.
- Several businesses supported the election. Krispy Kreme on Cerrillos brought doughnuts to all 37 Santa Fe precincts, and Henry and the Fish brought our lunch, courtesy of Keller Williams. The food kept us going until the polls closed and made us feel supported and appreciated.
Regardless of how you feel about the outcome of the election, you should feel good about the election process.
Kathleen Parks-Yoast
Santa Fe
