After having a catalytic converter stolen from my vehicle a couple of months ago, one sentence in a recent article about drug-related arrests (“Police: Drug trafficking arrest surge a collaboration by agencies,” Jan. 30) caught my eye: “The drug trade ... is ‘constantly evolving’ ... with many crimes inspired by or connected to it.” When we talked to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy who investigated this theft, he told my wife and me thefts of this nature have increased significantly across the county and city of Santa Fe over the past few months.
This is an expensive problem (more than $1,600, in our case) that has affected many people in our community, and I do believe that this whole business of drug trafficking and the fencing of catalytic converters for the precious metals they contain are part of the same underworld syndicates. Hopefully, our law enforcement agencies can expand their collaborative efforts to crack these rings.
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
Heart awareness
While many may know that February is Heart Month, they might not know many people in the United States also commemorate Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) Awareness Week from Feb. 7-14. And Feb. 14 is not just Valentine’s Day — it also is CHD Awareness Day. For the more than 2.5 million Americans who were born with a congenital heart defect, this day and week are a crucial time to spread awareness about the importance of CHD care throughout the entire lifespan.
As a parent of a son navigating adulthood with CHD in New Mexico and as a doctor who specializes in treating adults with CHD, we want everyone to know that heart defects are the most common type of birth defect in the United States, affecting approximately 1 in 100 births. As most children receive CHD treatment and live to adulthood, a growing population of adults with heart defects need ongoing specialized cardiac care.
While this is great news, the sobering fact is that despite the recent increase in the number of adult CHD clinics in the United States, only a fraction of patients are seen in specialized centers — fewer than 10 percent of the nearly 2 million adults with CHD. The Adult Congenital Heart Association is a nonprofit whose mission is to empower the CHD community by advancing access to resources and specialized care. This month, join us and our association in spreading awareness about adults living with CHD and the specialized treatment they need to live a full life.
Dubra Karnes-Padilla
ACHA Patient and Family
Advisory board member
Albuquerque
Dr. Arwa Saidi
ACHA Medical Advisory board chair
Gainesville, Fla.
The public loses
The public has constitutional rights, through the Fifth Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment — due-process rights — to maintain the existing locations of Galisteo Road north and south of Zia Road. The preliminary development plan from Zia Station LLC approved in April of 2021 and city Resolution 21-089 propose to donate Galisteo Road to developers to build on. They propose and approve doing this because the development requires a new location of the road to solve traffic volume increase, and the developer requires land to build high-density commercial and residential architecture to make money. I believe the city cannot move the road to serve private interests, which is exactly what they have approved doing.
R.G. Wakeland
Santa Fe
Critical decision
One would think after two years of the coronavirus pandemic and reams of data available, the governor would be better informed and journalists more critical of her recent decision to continue the mask mandate. Only nine states remain with a mask mandate, and in the most recent seven-day average of new cases (as reported and found easily in the New York Times) they rank as follows (the lower the ranking, the higher the case counts): Washington, 14; California, 15; New Mexico, 17; Oregon, 18; Hawaii, 21; Nevada, 35; Illinois, 42; Delaware, 44; and New York, 46. If mask wearing helped, you would expect these states to be clumped in the 35-50 rank level.
I believe data suggests there is no evidence of the mitigating benefit of mask wearing. While the harm for us adults is marginal, we shouldn’t ignore the negative effects on childhood development, as is now beginning to be seen. As anyone who has dined out recently knows, the Kabuki restaurant mask dance is comical and amusing but obviously not effective.
Andie Perrault
Santa Fe
