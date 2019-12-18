My morning ritual includes yogurt and the funnies. I don’t read them all (most are inane, predictable or instantly forgettable), but of the two or three I usually check out is a corner which has long been occupied by The Argyle Sweater — often disappointingly crude and hyper-esoteric, but occasionally landing a punch.
Humor is a great teller of truths that eludes other kinds of literal explanation — the cartoon today more succinctly describes the hyper-tribal state we’re current living through than acres of text. Thanks for bringing Non Sequitur back.
Steve Oles
Santa Fe
No half-day to vote
It is amazing to me that the city even considered giving employees a half-day off to vote (“Half-day off proposed for city of Santa Fe employees to vote,” Dec. 8). There are more than enough places and opportunities to vote prior to and on the actual day to vote for those truly interested in voting. It is a matter of commitment and interest in voting that takes you to the polls. Perhaps the city should have decided to educate and to encourage employees about the importance of voting instead of bribing them by giving them more time off.
Since the City Council and mayor approved the half-day off, it should require proof of voting by each and every employee who uses the new perk.
Jean Wegner
Santa Fe
Happening here?
Hitler rose to power in order to Make Germany Great Again. After World War I, the German economy collapsed. The currency became so valueless that people needed a wheelbarrow full of cash to buy a loaf of bread. Only barter could keep Germans alive. People starved. Hitler convinced the German people that he would Make Germany Great Again. Hitler made Germany a world power again. He convinced most of the German people that the Jews were evil and responsible for their problems. Eventually, the Germans stood by while the work camps became death camps, with gas chambers to rid the country of people Hitler targeted. “Good Germans” staffed these camps, where Jews and gypsies and homosexuals and the mentally ill and other “undesirables” were slaughtered. We once thought “it can’t happen here.” But we are getting there. Shall we Make America Great Again?
Sally Raisbeck
Santa Fe
Sad reminder
The recent tragic shootings in Jersey City are a sad reminder of the devastating effects of the rise of anti-Semitism in this country. It’s heartwrenching that in the United States of America in 2019, people are being murdered because they are Jewish. We must work to combat the rise of anti-Semitism and anti-Semitic fueled violence. Hate has no place in our country. Our increasingly divisive and heated political discourse is fueling the flames of anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry. We must all commit to doing our part to encourage tolerance, respect, and sensitivity in our life, language and politics. The time to end this is now.
Valerie Plame
Democratic candidate for Congress
New Mexico’s 3rd District
Santa Fe
Angels feed the hungry
Volunteers for Kitchen Angels exhibit the spirit of giving throughout the year as they work in the commercial kitchen preparing meals and then delivering meals to Santa Feans who are either chronically or temporarily housebound. Recently, 120 volunteers exhibited this spirit of giving as they worked together creating beautifully wrapped individual presents to fill 200 gift bags for our clients. Gifts were sponsored by Enterprise Bank & Trust, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Pebble Labs Inc. and by individuals. The kitchen provided a holiday meal for the volunteers.
It is this service that prompts our clients to sometimes comment in letters of thanks: “Never have I had a Christmas of such abundance.” Or, “What a lovely surprise ... all items are practical, luxurious, thoughtful and dazzling.” We in Santa Fe are fortunate to have Kitchen Angels and volunteers who support and contribute to the health and vitality of our community.
Martha Romero
board member
Kitchen Angels
Santa Fe
Sally Raisbeck remember Hitler got the idea for the final solution from planned parenthood and the Democrats. Those who live in glass houses be careful where you throw stones.
