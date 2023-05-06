The whole team at Distinguished Concerts International New York would like to express our warmest congratulations to New Mexico's composer-conductor-soloist Bradley Ellingboe, as well as vocalists Coro Lux (Ellingboe, director) and Caliente Community Choir (Virginia Nickels-Hircock, director) for a knock-out world premiere of Ellingboe’s newest oratorio, A Place Called Home. We are proud to have hosted you for this moving performance on the Carnegie stage to close out April and celebrate Earth Day 2023.

We feel lucky to have been witness to this sweeping musical epic through the story of the land, of industrialization, of realization and, hopefully, transformation as we are asked to answer the call to restore our precious planet. Many congratulations to the choir, all the soloists and to Ellingboe — we can’t wait to have you back for a future performance on this beloved stage soon.

Melissa Fondakowski

