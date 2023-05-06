The whole team at Distinguished Concerts International New York would like to express our warmest congratulations to New Mexico's composer-conductor-soloist Bradley Ellingboe, as well as vocalists Coro Lux (Ellingboe, director) and Caliente Community Choir (Virginia Nickels-Hircock, director) for a knock-out world premiere of Ellingboe’s newest oratorio, A Place Called Home. We are proud to have hosted you for this moving performance on the Carnegie stage to close out April and celebrate Earth Day 2023.
We feel lucky to have been witness to this sweeping musical epic through the story of the land, of industrialization, of realization and, hopefully, transformation as we are asked to answer the call to restore our precious planet. Many congratulations to the choir, all the soloists and to Ellingboe — we can’t wait to have you back for a future performance on this beloved stage soon.
Melissa Fondakowski
New York, N.Y.
Profound impact
Recently, I was thrilled to attend a National Dance Institute performance that showcased talent and excellence in our community. Picture it: lights, costumes, live music, over 400 children in choreographed motion alongside Indigenous performers, Balle Español dancers, members of Santa Fe fire and police departments, plus Santa Fe Public Schools teachers, parents and alumni. The show was a feast for the senses and a buoy for the heart.
And so this is to express my overwhelming gratitude to everyone involved with NDI and to Atalaya Elementary School third grade teachers Kyle Cross and Anastasia Wooldridge for ensuring my daughter, Mia, was among those fortunate performers. Even if you don't have a child dancer, NDI’s profound impact is not to be missed — just ask audience member Shirley MacLaine!
Emily Doyle Moore
Santa Fe
Not for workers
It's been interesting to watch the GOP try to rebrand itself as the party of the working class. One might think the House budget that Speaker Kevin McCarthy is so proud of would spotlight that shift. Instead, the furball they coughed up is mostly gifts to the donor class in the form of rollbacks of climate change action as well as insuring the Internal Revenue Service will be hamstrung in their efforts to outwit the oligarchs and their tax lawyers. What did the people get? Work requirements in order to qualify for benefits. This isn't the working class party. It's the party of people whose greatest priority is to punch down on the "undeserving" poor.
David Stafford
Santa Fe
Iceland — really?
I attended the excellent Keb' Mo' concert at The Lensic Performing Arts Center on May 2. It was a wonderful experience enjoyed by everyone in the hall. I bought some water at intermission and didn't pay attention to the bottle, which I brought home to recycle. Much to my surprise it was bottled water from Iceland! What? The label assures the consumer that it is a "CarbonNeutral" product because it was bottled at the source: Olfus Spring, Iceland. There is other verbiage about the unique underground spring that was created over 5,000 years ago. I am not sure how this is supposed to make me feel better about drinking water from Iceland. Seriously Lensic, you can do better in providing bottled water that has less of a "CarbonNeutral" footprint than Icelandic Glacial water.
Susan Gordon
Santa Fe
Save a tire
Are your tires tired?
Are you tired of tired tires?
You can call Constituent Services at 505-955-6949 to notify of all locations of potholes.