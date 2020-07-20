There are a lot of lessons that can be learned from this pandemic, and I hope that people learn them sooner than later. Though, it may already be too late. First: Freedom is not absolute. To live in civil society, it is wrong to believe you can blow smoke in someone’s face if you wish.
It can be deadly to refuse to wear a mask around others. It is selfish to go into a crowd, especially without a mask. All of those things don’t just hurt you, they hurt other people, and that’s where the limitations on freedom are expected and condoned. The freedoms under our democracy can be tricky to handle. One lesson to learn: It will be a lot easier if you care about other people and not just about yourself.
Lou Finley
Santa Fe
Keeping state safe
Regarding Lynn Augstein’s letter (“A business killer,” July 12): How sad for you that a world in chaos, and New Mexico in particular, did not meet your out-of-state trip expectations. Thank God Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham listens to scientists and not disappointed visitors. You are being quarantined because you either just got off a plane or out of a car from some other place, and you don’t know if you are infected with COVID-19.
Ignoring the obvious danger your unquarantined presence poses to people who live and work here is a threat. There does not need to be a new “creative” alternative to dealing with COVID-19. We need a “safe” way to deal with people who travel during a pandemic and may be infected. It’s to quarantine you until the risk you decide you can ignore is no longer dangerous to everyone you meet here.
Elissa Heyman
Santa Fe
Missing the North
I miss the Rail Runner so much. I’m disabled and cannot drive. I miss Santa Fe, Madrid, Taos and all of Northern New Mexico. In 2020, I started subscribing to both The New Mexican and The Taos News to see what’s going on there. I miss 2019.
Allison Kulp
Albuquerque
Do the right thing
You don’t want to wear a mask because the government tells you to? OK, then wear a mask out of respect for those you come into contact with, whether you know them or not. It’s our mutual responsibility to adopt simple measures to reduce virus spread.
Ellen Kemper
Santa Fe
Set an example
As the days and weeks wear on and it becomes painfully more obvious how important it is for us all to wear masks to help slow the spread of this virus, the stance taken by leaders such as state Sen. Cliff Pirtle — refusing to wear a face covering — needs to be dealt with. Aside from modeling exactly the wrong behavior, Pirtle is flaunting state law and neither he, nor anyone else, is above it.
It has taken a while, but we are finally hearing the expansion of the “no shoes, no shirt, no service” warning to include “no mask.” Pirtle should be fined not just the $100 he mocks and welcomes but, perhaps, $1,000. If that can’t be done, then state police should escort him from the Roundhouse.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
He’s the tops
Me, me, me.
That’s all he thinks about, himself; that and being No. 1! Well, he has finally outdone everyone and definitely is the best at being the most incompetent president we have ever had. Let’s not forget that he is also No. 1 when it comes to how not to react to a pandemic. He is also No. 1 when it comes to being the biggest, bestest, superlative liar to ever grace the White House. I don’t know about you, but this election is the most important of my lifetime. I have voted every election since I was old enough to vote and I am 80 years young. We must all vote and help to get out the vote.
Dick Hogle
La Puebla
A culture is born
New Mexico has a unique history among the states in our nation. It has a long record of controversial, internecine strife. These fault lines have not completely healed, as we have seen from heated discussions about Santa Fe celebrations, the naming of city streets and buildings, and conflicts about what to do with public monuments dedicated to controversial figures and events.
There is a memorial plaque in La Plaza de las Tres Culturas (“The Square of the Three Cultures”) at Tlatelolco in Mexico City (off Reforma at Gonzalez). This is the site of the final battle between the Spaniards and Aztecs (Aug. 13, 1521). The plaque displays Aztec ruins, the Spanish colonial church of Santiago and modern buildings. An inscription on a monument near the church reads: “No fue triunfo ni derota fue el dolorosa nacimiento del pueblo mestizo que es el México de hoy.” (“It was neither a triumph nor a defeat; it was the painful birth of the mixed nation which is the Mexico of today.”)
This, I believe, is the wisest perspective from which to view the struggles of New Mexico’s past and the cultural diversity of its present.
Stephen E. Silver
Santa Fe
